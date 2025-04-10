GoodBadHBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 21,182
- Reaction score
- 45,268
I dont want this thread to be primarily about comic book movies so I will keep it to a minimum of 5. In the last 25 years (2001-2025) what do you think is best movie sequel?
I would say its either LOTR Return of the King or The Dark Knight. I think the most underrated is Toy Story 3.
I also left open many options to add more suggestions.
I would say its either LOTR Return of the King or The Dark Knight. I think the most underrated is Toy Story 3.
I also left open many options to add more suggestions.