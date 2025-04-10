Movies Best Movie Sequel Last 25 Years

Best Movie Sequel Last 25 Years

  • Lord of the Rings Return of the King

  • Lord of the Rings Two Towers

  • Top Gun Maverick

  • The Dark Knight

  • Mad Max Fury Road

  • Blade Runner 2049

  • The Avengers: Infinity War

  • Toy Story 3

  • Logan

  • The Raid 2

  • Doctor Sleep

  • John Wick 4

  • Skyfall

I dont want this thread to be primarily about comic book movies so I will keep it to a minimum of 5. In the last 25 years (2001-2025) what do you think is best movie sequel?

I would say its either LOTR Return of the King or The Dark Knight. I think the most underrated is Toy Story 3.

I also left open many options to add more suggestions.
 
I've never understood the love for Infinity War. The movie is meh. It picks up with Endgame, thankfully.

Tough to choose. Lots of great options. Only one or two don't deserve to be anywhere near this list. My head says TDK but my heart says Top Gun Maverick.
 
