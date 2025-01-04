Movies Best Trilogy Last 25 Years?

Best Trilogy Last 25 Years

  • Lord of the Rings

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • The Dark Knight

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • The Matrix

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • John Wick

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Avengers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Captain America

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Deadpool

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Guardians of the Galaxy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Planet of the Apes

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Sam Rami's Spiderman

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Three Flavours Cornetto

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Millennium

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Hobbits

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Hunger Games

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Mummy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jason Bourne

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • Kingsman

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,764
Reaction score
44,320
Some of these technically shouldn't count because they have more than 3 films, but if you were to take the 3 best films of the franchise, what is the best trilogy in the last 25 years?

I would say it's LOTR no question although The Dark Knight has always been my favourite, LOTR is probably the last movie or trilogy that is a 10/10 masterpiece or at least the closest to it.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Some of these technically shouldn't count because they have more than 3 films, but if you were to take the 3 best films of the franchise, what is the best trilogy in the last 25 years?

I would say it's LOTR no question although The Dark Knight has always been my favourite, LOTR is probably the last movie or trilogy that is a 10/10 masterpiece or at least the closest to it.
Click to expand...
Best trilogy apart from lord of the rings?
Not sure why that is included because it's obvious it's going to win easily.

*Dark knight would be in the running if the 3rd one wasn't such a pile of crap. 😁
 
sidenote: 3 Ninjas trilogy was excluded because they weren't in the past 25 years. Great attention to detail here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,702
Messages
56,732,515
Members
175,383
Latest member
Asherr

Share this page

Back
Top