1982

1994

This is a continuation of these threads.This is it. Mano a Mano.Let's see which year is the best.The ThingBlade RunnerFanny and AlexanderGandhiPink Floyd: The WallE.T. the Extra-TerrestrialThe King of ComedyFirst BloodStar Trek II: The Wrath of KhanThe VerdictSophie's ChoiceTootsiePoltergeistThe Last UnicornFast Times at Ridgemont HighAn Officer and a GentlemanThe World According to GarpThe Year of Living DangerouslyDinerConan the Barbarian48hrsRocky IIICreepshowTronAnnieAirplane II: The SequelThe Shawshank RedemptionPulp FictionForrest GumpThe Lion KingLéon: The ProfessionalHoop DreamsThree Colors: RedChungking ExpressOnce Were WarriorsEd WoodThe PostmanClerksThree Colors: WhiteInterview With the VampireThe CrowThe Legends of the FallQuiz ShowDrunken Master IIFists of LegendBullets Over BroadwayImmortal BelovedLittle WomenDumb and DumberSpeedTrue LiesHeavenly CreaturesNatural Born KillersThe Hudsucker ProxyMuriel's WeddingFour Wedding and a FuneralThe Mouth of MadnessThe MaskStargateMaverickAce Ventura: Pet DetectiveClear and Present DangerThe RefSerial MomWyatt EarpThe ClientDon Juan DemarcoThe Santa ClausMiracle on 34th StreetReality BitesStar Trek GenerationsNaked Gun 33 1/3: The Final InsultThe River WildNellThe Little RascalsFrankensteinWolfAngels in the OutfieldAirheadsBlow AwayI.QD2: The Mighty Ducks