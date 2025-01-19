  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies What is the best year for film of all-time? (The Finals)

Choose One.

This is a continuation of these threads.

Let's see which year is the best.

What is the best year for film in the 1970s? (The Finals)
What is the best year for film in the 1980s? (Finals O/T)
What is the best year for film in the 1990s? (Finals O/T)
What is the best year for film in the 2000s? (Finals O/T)
What is the best year for film of all-time?



1982

The Thing
Blade Runner
Fanny and Alexander
Gandhi
Pink Floyd: The Wall
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The King of Comedy
First Blood
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
The Verdict
Sophie's Choice
Tootsie
Poltergeist
The Last Unicorn
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
An Officer and a Gentleman
The World According to Garp
The Year of Living Dangerously
Diner
Conan the Barbarian
48hrs
Rocky III
Creepshow
Tron
Annie
Airplane II: The Sequel

1984

Amadeus
Once Upon a Time in America
The Terminator
Paris, Texas
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
This is Spinal Tap
Ghostbusters
The Killing Fields
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Beverly Hills Cop
A Nightmare on Elm Street
The Natural
Gremlins
Karate Kid
The Neverending Story
Top Secret!
1984
Sixteen Candles
The Bounty
Starman
Romancing in the Stone
Repo Man
Police Academy
2010: The Year We Make Contact
The Last Starfighter
Footloose
Revenge of the Nerds
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Purple Rain
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Dune
Red Dawn
Bachelor Party
Splash
Firestarter

1994

The Shawshank Redemption
Pulp Fiction
Forrest Gump
The Lion King
Léon: The Professional
Hoop Dreams
Three Colors: Red
Chungking Express
Once Were Warriors
Ed Wood
The Postman
Clerks
Three Colors: White
Interview With the Vampire
The Crow
The Legends of the Fall
Quiz Show
Drunken Master II
Fists of Legend
Bullets Over Broadway
Immortal Beloved
Little Women
Dumb and Dumber
Speed
True Lies
Heavenly Creatures
Natural Born Killers
The Hudsucker Proxy
Muriel's Wedding
Four Wedding and a Funeral
The Mouth of Madness
The Mask
Stargate
Maverick
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Clear and Present Danger
The Ref
Serial Mom
Wyatt Earp
The Client
Don Juan Demarco
The Santa Claus
Miracle on 34th Street
Reality Bites
Star Trek Generations
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The River Wild
Nell
The Little Rascals
Frankenstein
Wolf
Angels in the Outfield
Airheads
Blow Away
I.Q
D2: The Mighty Ducks




All good options... but goddamn, each year has more awesome movies than the sum total of the years 2010-2025 :(

WTF happened to Hollywood?



...you know, before it burned down, obviously.
 
