Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This is a continuation of these threads.
Let's see which year is the best.
What is the best year for film in the 1970s? (The Finals)
What is the best year for film in the 1980s? (Finals O/T)
What is the best year for film in the 1990s? (Finals O/T)
What is the best year for film in the 2000s? (Finals O/T)
What is the best year for film of all-time?
1982
The Thing
Blade Runner
Fanny and Alexander
Gandhi
Pink Floyd: The Wall
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The King of Comedy
First Blood
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
The Verdict
Sophie's Choice
Tootsie
Poltergeist
The Last Unicorn
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
An Officer and a Gentleman
The World According to Garp
The Year of Living Dangerously
Diner
Conan the Barbarian
48hrs
Rocky III
Creepshow
Tron
Annie
Airplane II: The Sequel
1984
Amadeus
Once Upon a Time in America
The Terminator
Paris, Texas
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
This is Spinal Tap
Ghostbusters
The Killing Fields
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Beverly Hills Cop
A Nightmare on Elm Street
The Natural
Gremlins
Karate Kid
The Neverending Story
Top Secret!
1984
Sixteen Candles
The Bounty
Starman
Romancing in the Stone
Repo Man
Police Academy
2010: The Year We Make Contact
The Last Starfighter
Footloose
Revenge of the Nerds
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Purple Rain
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Dune
Red Dawn
Bachelor Party
Splash
Firestarter
1994
The Shawshank Redemption
Pulp Fiction
Forrest Gump
The Lion King
Léon: The Professional
Hoop Dreams
Three Colors: Red
Chungking Express
Once Were Warriors
Ed Wood
The Postman
Clerks
Three Colors: White
Interview With the Vampire
The Crow
The Legends of the Fall
Quiz Show
Drunken Master II
Fists of Legend
Bullets Over Broadway
Immortal Beloved
Little Women
Dumb and Dumber
Speed
True Lies
Heavenly Creatures
Natural Born Killers
The Hudsucker Proxy
Muriel's Wedding
Four Wedding and a Funeral
The Mouth of Madness
The Mask
Stargate
Maverick
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Clear and Present Danger
The Ref
Serial Mom
Wyatt Earp
The Client
Don Juan Demarco
The Santa Claus
Miracle on 34th Street
Reality Bites
Star Trek Generations
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The River Wild
Nell
The Little Rascals
Frankenstein
Wolf
Angels in the Outfield
Airheads
Blow Away
I.Q
D2: The Mighty Ducks
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion @Krixes
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi @Chama
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog @BornOnMonday
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf @Xuh
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark @BigSexy444
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2 @iNoScopedJFK
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @Gigacardio @King Joffery @Rogan789 @TCE @philth
@Deaths Head @Fedor.D @The Dark Knight @HaggardSky
