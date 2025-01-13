Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What are the 3 best years for film in the 1990s?
Down to 4, pick 1.
1990
Goodfellas
Dances with Wolves
Edward Scissorhands
Misery
Awakenings
Home Alone
Miller's Crossing
The Godfather Part III
Total Recall
The Hunt for Red October
Back to the Future Part III
Jacob's Ladder
La Femme Nikita
Tremors
Wild at Heart
State of Grace
Pump Up the Volume
Die Hard 2
Pretty Woman
Ghost
King of New York
Presumed Innocent
Memphis Belle
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Rescuers Down Under
Night of the Living Dead
Mermaids
Flatliners
Cry-Baby
Arachnophobia
Young Guns II
The Exorcist III
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Lord of the Flies
Darkman
Predator 2
Kindergarten Cop
Dick Tracy
Lionheart
Days of Thunder
Bird on a Wire
1991
The Silence of the Lambs
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Beauty and the Beast
JFK
Boyz n the Hood
Fried Green Tomatoes
Thelma & Louise
Barton Fink
The Double Life of Véronique
The Fisher King
Delicatessen
Point Break
Cape Fear
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
The Doors
My Own Private Idaho
The Last Boy Scout
What About Bob?
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
The Addams Family
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
Hook
City Slickers
Bugsy
Dead Again
Hot Shots!
Backdraft
L.A Story
Frankie and Johnny
Regarding Henry
Father of the Bride
The Rocketeer
New Jack City
Toy Soldiers
Oscar
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
The People Under the Stairs
Sleeping with the Enemy
Doc Hollywood
Bill & Ted's Bogus Adventures
Out for Justice
Drop Dead Fred
1993
Schindler's List
Jurassic Park
In the Name of the Father
Groundhog Day
True Romance
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Carlito's Way
Blood In, Blood Out
Tombstone
The Fugitive
A Bronx Tale
The Sandlot
The Remains of the Day
Three Colors: Blue
Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm
Ninja Scroll
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Naked
Philadelphia
Dazed and Confused
Falling Down
Short Cuts
Gettysburg
Rudy
The Piano
A Perfect World
Menace II Society
Stalingrad
Searching for Bobby Fischer
The Secret Garden
Much Ado About Nothing
This Boy's Life
What's Love Got to Do with It
The Age of Innocence
In the Line of Fire
Mrs. Doubtfire
Alive
Benny & Joon
Fearless
Grumpy Old Men
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Cool Runnings
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
The Firm
Hocus Pocus
Dave
Sleepless in Seatle
Addams Family Values
Demolition Man
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Kalifornia
The Man Without a Face
Hot Shots! Part Deux
The Pelican Brief
Last Action Hero
Cliffhanger
Malice
Fire in the Sky
So I Married an Axe Murderer
The Three Musketeers
Hard Target
Wayne's World 2
Point of No Return
Sniper
Indecent Proposal
Free Willy
1994
The Shawshank Redemption
Pulp Fiction
Forrest Gump
The Lion King
Léon: The Professional
Hoop Dreams
Three Colors: Red
Chungking Express
Once Were Warriors
Ed Wood
The Postman
Clerks
Three Colors: White
Interview With the Vampire
The Crow
The Legends of the Fall
Quiz Show
Drunken Master II
Fists of Legend
Bullets Over Broadway
Immortal Beloved
Little Women
Dumb and Dumber
Speed
True Lies
Heavenly Creatures
Natural Born Killers
The Hudsucker Proxy
Muriel's Wedding
Four Wedding and a Funeral
The Mouth of Madness
The Mask
Stargate
Maverick
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Clear and Present Danger
The Ref
Serial Mom
Wyatt Earp
The Client
Don Juan Demarco
The Santa Claus
Miracle on 34th Street
Reality Bites
Star Trek Generations
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The River Wild
Nell
The Little Rascals
Frankenstein
Wolf
Angels in the Outfield
Airheads
Blow Away
I.Q
D2: The Mighty Ducks
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion @Krixes
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@ChosenOne @Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog @BornOnMonday
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf @Xuh
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark @BigSexy444
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2 @iNoScopedJFK
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @Gigacardio @King Joffery @Rogan789 @TCE @philth
@Chama
