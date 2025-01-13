1990

1991

1993

1994

Down to 4, pick 1.GoodfellasDances with WolvesEdward ScissorhandsMiseryAwakeningsHome AloneMiller's CrossingThe Godfather Part IIITotal RecallThe Hunt for Red OctoberBack to the Future Part IIIJacob's LadderLa Femme NikitaTremorsWild at HeartState of GracePump Up the VolumeDie Hard 2Pretty WomanGhostKing of New YorkPresumed InnocentMemphis BelleTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesThe Rescuers Down UnderNight of the Living DeadMermaidsFlatlinersCry-BabyArachnophobiaYoung Guns IIThe Exorcist IIIGremlins 2: The New BatchLord of the FliesDarkmanPredator 2Kindergarten CopDick TracyLionheartDays of ThunderBird on a WireThe Silence of the LambsTerminator 2: Judgement DayBeauty and the BeastJFKBoyz n the HoodFried Green TomatoesThelma & LouiseBarton FinkThe Double Life of VéroniqueThe Fisher KingDelicatessenPoint BreakCape FearStar Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryThe DoorsMy Own Private IdahoThe Last Boy ScoutWhat About Bob?Robin Hood: Prince of ThievesThe Addams FamilyMy GirlThe Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of FearHookCity SlickersBugsyDead AgainHot Shots!BackdraftL.A StoryFrankie and JohnnyRegarding HenryFather of the BrideThe RocketeerNew Jack CityToy SoldiersOscarAn American Tail: Fievel Goes WestThe People Under the StairsSleeping with the EnemyDoc HollywoodBill & Ted's Bogus AdventuresOut for JusticeDrop Dead FredSchindler's ListJurassic ParkIn the Name of the FatherGroundhog DayTrue RomanceThe Nightmare Before ChristmasCarlito's WayBlood In, Blood OutTombstoneThe FugitiveA Bronx TaleThe SandlotThe Remains of the DayThree Colors: BlueBatman: The Mask of the PhantasmNinja ScrollWhat's Eating Gilbert GrapeNakedPhiladelphiaDazed and ConfusedFalling DownShort CutsGettysburgRudyThe PianoA Perfect WorldMenace II SocietyStalingradSearching for Bobby FischerThe Secret GardenMuch Ado About NothingThis Boy's LifeWhat's Love Got to Do with ItThe Age of InnocenceIn the Line of FireMrs. DoubtfireAliveBenny & JoonFearlessGrumpy Old MenHomeward Bound: The Incredible JourneyCool RunningsDragon: The Bruce Lee StoryThe FirmHocus PocusDaveSleepless in SeatleAddams Family ValuesDemolition ManRobin Hood: Men in TightsKaliforniaThe Man Without a FaceHot Shots! Part DeuxThe Pelican BriefLast Action HeroCliffhangerMaliceFire in the SkySo I Married an Axe MurdererThe Three MusketeersHard TargetWayne's World 2Point of No ReturnSniperIndecent ProposalFree WillyThe Shawshank RedemptionPulp FictionForrest GumpThe Lion KingLéon: The ProfessionalHoop DreamsThree Colors: RedChungking ExpressOnce Were WarriorsEd WoodThe PostmanClerksThree Colors: WhiteInterview With the VampireThe CrowThe Legends of the FallQuiz ShowDrunken Master IIFists of LegendBullets Over BroadwayImmortal BelovedLittle WomenDumb and DumberSpeedTrue LiesHeavenly CreaturesNatural Born KillersThe Hudsucker ProxyMuriel's WeddingFour Wedding and a FuneralThe Mouth of MadnessThe MaskStargateMaverickAce Ventura: Pet DetectiveClear and Present DangerThe RefSerial MomWyatt EarpThe ClientDon Juan DemarcoThe Santa ClausMiracle on 34th StreetReality BitesStar Trek GenerationsNaked Gun 33 1/3: The Final InsultThe River WildNellThe Little RascalsFrankensteinWolfAngels in the OutfieldAirheadsBlow AwayI.QD2: The Mighty Ducks