Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What are the 3 best years for film in the 1990s?
The Finals
Down to two left.
1990
Goodfellas
Dances with Wolves
Edward Scissorhands
Misery
Awakenings
Home Alone
Miller's Crossing
The Godfather Part III
Total Recall
The Hunt for Red October
Back to the Future Part III
Jacob's Ladder
La Femme Nikita
Tremors
Wild at Heart
State of Grace
Pump Up the Volume
Die Hard 2
Pretty Woman
Ghost
King of New York
Presumed Innocent
Memphis Belle
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Rescuers Down Under
Night of the Living Dead
Mermaids
Flatliners
Cry-Baby
Arachnophobia
Young Guns II
The Exorcist III
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Lord of the Flies
Darkman
Predator 2
Kindergarten Cop
Dick Tracy
Lionheart
Days of Thunder
Bird on a Wire
1994
The Shawshank Redemption
Pulp Fiction
Forrest Gump
The Lion King
Léon: The Professional
Hoop Dreams
Three Colors: Red
Chungking Express
Once Were Warriors
Ed Wood
The Postman
Clerks
Three Colors: White
Interview With the Vampire
The Crow
The Legends of the Fall
Quiz Show
Drunken Master II
Fists of Legend
Bullets Over Broadway
Immortal Beloved
Little Women
Dumb and Dumber
Speed
True Lies
Heavenly Creatures
Natural Born Killers
The Hudsucker Proxy
Muriel's Wedding
Four Wedding and a Funeral
The Mouth of Madness
The Mask
Stargate
Maverick
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Clear and Present Danger
The Ref
Serial Mom
Wyatt Earp
The Client
Don Juan Demarco
The Santa Claus
Miracle on 34th Street
Reality Bites
Star Trek Generations
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
The River Wild
Nell
The Little Rascals
Frankenstein
Wolf
Angels in the Outfield
Airheads
Blow Away
I.Q
D2: The Mighty Ducks
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
@Bonos @TheTickG @Aegon Spengler @helax @MLarson @Plissken @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @Ima5starman @tank666 @HeLLMuTT @I Am Legion @Krixes
@Streeter @Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Nathan LaMontagne @Zer @Fox by the Sea @MichiganMMA1978 @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @armbarforhire @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @the gorilla @qw3rty @Morning Star @Rawex @BroRogan @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @fungi @Chama
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Tone C @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog @BornOnMonday
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @Sirwastealot @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar @ricains_cretins @Winston Wolf @Xuh
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Zookeeper Gabe @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @TJ Dillashank @SoSo @Kraysla @AlphaBetaShark @BigSexy444
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @Dillydilly @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks @Azure @landon @calavera2 @iNoScopedJFK
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @BornOnMonday @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @Gigacardio @King Joffery @Rogan789 @TCE @philth
@Deaths Head @Fedor.D
