Movies What Is The Best US Western Film Of All Time?

What is the best US Western Film of All Time?

  • Unforgiven

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Tombstone

    Votes: 5 41.7%

  • Blazing Saddles

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Shane

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Rio Bravo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Searchers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Wild Bunch

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • McCabe And Mrs Miller

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dances With Wolves

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Magnificent Seven

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Stagecoach

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Outlaw Josey Wales

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Deadman

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Shootist

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Young Guns

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • High Noon

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    12
This thread is primarily about westerns before the 2000s since I did a thread already about the best western in the last 25 years.

I'm sure many will say Unforgiven or Tombstone but I'm going with Shane. Over 70 years old and it still hits hard every single time plus it's a film that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

Ill leave 2 options available to add in any suggestions that should be on the poll. Any suggestion should be 99 and below. Also this is for US westerns only.
 
Solid list. I think the majority of these would be in any western fan's best of list:

Pursued
My Darling Clementine
The Big Country
The Lusty Men
Once Upon a Time in the West
3:10 To Yuma
Warlock
Red River
Jubal
Colorado Territory
One Eyed Jacks
Man of the West
Dead Man
The Ballad of Grigorio Cortez
Wagon Master
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
This thread is primarily about westerns before the 2000s since I did a thread already about the best western in the last 25 years.

I'm sure many will say Unforgiven or Tombstone but I'm going with Shane. Over 70 years old and it still hits hard every single time plus it's a film that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

Ill leave 2 options available to add in any suggestions that should be on the poll. Any suggestion should be 99 and below. Also this is for US westerns only.
Shane is timeless for sure. Great pick.
 
2h1QouE.gif
 
I always go classics, as they are often flat out better even with lack of technology back then. But Tombstone is the most enjoyable action packed Western of all time IMO. I loved Stagecoach, The Searchers, Shane, all the Eastwood Spaghetti Westerns. But I always come back to Tombstone.
 
I always go classics, as they are often flat out better even with lack of technology back then. But Tombstone is the most enjoyable action packed Western of all time IMO. I loved Stagecoach, The Searchers, Shane, all the Eastwood Spaghetti Westerns. But I always come back to Tombstone.
 
Tombstone or Josey

Unforgiven has the best 30 min sequence though.

If had to choose 1 it's Timbatone just epic all way through it an Kilmer kills it.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
This thread is primarily about westerns before the 2000s since I did a thread already about the best western in the last 25 years.

I'm sure many will say Unforgiven or Tombstone but I'm going with Shane. Over 70 years old and it still hits hard every single time plus it's a film that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

Ill leave 2 options available to add in any suggestions that should be on the poll. Any suggestion should be 99 and below. Also this is for US westerns only.
Tombstone
 
