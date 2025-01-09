This thread is primarily about westerns before the 2000s since I did a thread already about the best western in the last 25 years.



I'm sure many will say Unforgiven or Tombstone but I'm going with Shane. Over 70 years old and it still hits hard every single time plus it's a film that can be enjoyed by all age groups.



Ill leave 2 options available to add in any suggestions that should be on the poll. Any suggestion should be 99 and below. Also this is for US westerns only.