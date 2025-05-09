Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought when you consider the type of film he was acting in.
He did a great job, for this type of character.
Not a completely flesh out character or multi-layered.
Nevertheless, he looked the part and acted incredibly well for the role.
Maybe not a masterclass performance, but close enough.
