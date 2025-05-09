Movies Daniel Day-Lewis acting performance in The Last of the Mohicans

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - Masterclass performance.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Atrocious.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,272
Reaction score
50,795
I thought when you consider the type of film he was acting in.

He did a great job, for this type of character.

Not a completely flesh out character or multi-layered.

Nevertheless, he looked the part and acted incredibly well for the role.

Maybe not a masterclass performance, but close enough.



 
Most of his roles sit above the movie itself. This might be one of the few where it takes a back seat to the whole package. Still a 7-8 from me, but not the level of a lot of his other performances.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Alan Rickman acting performance in Die Hard
Replies
3
Views
26
Zer
Zer
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Joaquin Phoenix acting performance in Gladiator
2
Replies
22
Views
504
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Ian McDiarmid acting performance in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Replies
11
Views
288
revoltub
revoltub
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Kurt Russell acting performance in The Thing
Replies
19
Views
356
I Am Legion
I Am Legion
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Brandon Lee acting performance in The Crow
Replies
8
Views
181
Berserker13
Berserker13

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,222
Messages
57,272,339
Members
175,613
Latest member
ThunderMMA

Share this page

Back
Top