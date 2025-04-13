Movies Tom Cruise acting performance in Born on the Fourth of July

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - Masterclass acting.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

Arguably his best performance of his career.

Very powerful and moving.

This proved Cruise has major acting chops.

Didn't win the Oscar for best actor. Probably would've if the movie was released the following year.



 
He acted like Tom Cruise. It was a standard Tom Cruise performance, but this time less reserved and more emotional. He rarely takes on a character; he just does Tom Cruise.
 
Leonard Haid said:
He acted like Tom Cruise. It was a standard Tom Cruise performance, but this time less reserved and more emotional. He rarely takes on a character; he just does Tom Cruise.
Click to expand...

Really? I don't know about that. His previous work before that role, there is nothing that showcased he could he even reach that type of acting in his career. Maybe after the fact you noticed it in other roles. But before that role in this film, there is nothing that told me he could pull this off imo.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Really? I don't know about that. His previous work before that role, there is nothing that showcased he could he even reach that type of acting in his career. Maybe after the fact you noticed it in other roles. But before that role in this film, there is nothing that told me he could pull this off imo.
Click to expand...
Haven't seen it in decades. Maybe I need to watch it again.
 
