Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,898
- Reaction score
- 50,208
Arguably his best performance of his career.
Very powerful and moving.
This proved Cruise has major acting chops.
Didn't win the Oscar for best actor. Probably would've if the movie was released the following year.
Very powerful and moving.
This proved Cruise has major acting chops.
Didn't win the Oscar for best actor. Probably would've if the movie was released the following year.