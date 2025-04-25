Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,095
- Reaction score
- 50,546
He was fantastic. The whole cast is just divine.
But this could be very well Kurt Russell best performance.
He really made you believe the paranoia and the craziness going on that place in Antartica.
For this kind of genre, it was masterclass his acting.
But this could be very well Kurt Russell best performance.
He really made you believe the paranoia and the craziness going on that place in Antartica.
For this kind of genre, it was masterclass his acting.