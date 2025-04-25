Movies Kurt Russell acting performance in The Thing

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - Masterclass acting.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Atrocious.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,095
Reaction score
50,546
He was fantastic. The whole cast is just divine.

But this could be very well Kurt Russell best performance.

He really made you believe the paranoia and the craziness going on that place in Antartica.

For this kind of genre, it was masterclass his acting.



 
