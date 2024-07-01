When Poatan became MW champ they said it was a weak division

yeah like 40 year old king moJiri would steamroll everyone in Jones era
Exactly.It’s the same whenever someone looks dominant. Izzy’s MW division was weak apparently, same as Jones LHW and Mighty Mouse FLW. Look how much the belt changes hands once they leave.
and? king mo was 40, beyond washed, and fought a 15 minute fight the same night too.He was only 23 years old, and fought a 10 minute round against Vadim Nemkov the same night.
Jiri is a fun crazy dude but he struggled with a 40year old Glover.Jiri would steamroll everyone in Jones era
Jiri almost killed Reyes, who beat JonesJiri is a fun crazy dude but he struggled with a 40year old Glover.
if he's such a tough guy how come he got 50-44'd in his prime by jones, who "lost to reyes"Jiri almost killed Reyes, who beat Jones
Glover is a tough guy
p.s. only casuals think reyes was robbed, jones won regardless, and mma math doesn't work
True. Smaller guys can’t play American football, basketball, baseball, even football most players are above average height, even though you can succeed as a shorter player you have to have extreme physical gifts. It’s combat sports or golf or something for average and below average size menGlover got absolutely murdered by Jones, Rumble, even Gus styled on him.
The fact that he was a standing champion at LHW at 42 years old should pretty well define how paper thin the division is.
U Fight Cheap is paying so little that guys the size of upper weight divisions who are suitably young and athletic don't enter MMA as a first option. HW has half the depth of LW. That isn't an opinion.
185/205/265 are nowhere near as competitive as the lighter weight divisions, both by skill level and measurable roster depth.
if you can watch jones/reyes and think either guy was clearly better than the other, idk what to tell you.The Reyes one is actually the only fight where most people believe Jones should've lost. The Gus and the Thiago Santos fight are the ones that are often overstated.