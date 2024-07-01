When Poatan became MW champ they said it was a weak division

Glover got absolutely murdered by Jones, Rumble, even Gus styled on him.



The fact that he was a standing champion at LHW at 42 years old should pretty well define how paper thin the division is.



U Fight Cheap is paying so little that guys the size of upper weight divisions who are suitably young and athletic don't enter MMA as a first option. HW has half the depth of LW. That isn't an opinion.



185/205/265 are nowhere near as competitive as the lighter weight divisions, both by skill level and measurable roster depth.