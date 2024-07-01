  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

When Poatan became MW champ they said it was a weak division

Now LHW

And soon HW

Poatan causes this effect in divisions
 
Glover got absolutely murdered by Jones, Rumble, even Gus styled on him.

The fact that he was a standing champion at LHW at 42 years old should pretty well define how paper thin the division is.

U Fight Cheap is paying so little that guys the size of upper weight divisions who are suitably young and athletic don't enter MMA as a first option. HW has half the depth of LW. That isn't an opinion.

185/205/265 are nowhere near as competitive as the lighter weight divisions, both by skill level and measurable roster depth.
 
andgonsil said:
Jiri almost killed Reyes, who beat Jones

Glover is a tough guy
if he's such a tough guy how come he got 50-44'd in his prime by jones, who "lost to reyes"

p.s. only casuals think reyes was robbed, jones won regardless, and mma math doesn't work
 
Poatan fanboys can't accept that he wouldn't be top 5 at MW or LHW 10 years ago.

Big copium.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
if he's such a tough guy how come he got 50-44'd in his prime by jones, who "lost to reyes"

p.s. only casuals think reyes was robbed, jones won regardless, and mma math doesn't work
The Reyes one is actually the only fight where most people believe Jones should've lost. The Gus and the Thiago Santos fight are the ones that are often overstated.
 
when a champ start ending his fights with ease, fast and no damage taken, against top ranked opponents (and previous champs) we start to ask ourselves: is this division so freaking weak? or is this guy that good?

I guess we seeing a combination of both.
 
rjmbrd said:
Glover got absolutely murdered by Jones, Rumble, even Gus styled on him.

The fact that he was a standing champion at LHW at 42 years old should pretty well define how paper thin the division is.

U Fight Cheap is paying so little that guys the size of upper weight divisions who are suitably young and athletic don't enter MMA as a first option. HW has half the depth of LW. That isn't an opinion.

185/205/265 are nowhere near as competitive as the lighter weight divisions, both by skill level and measurable roster depth.
True. Smaller guys can’t play American football, basketball, baseball, even football most players are above average height, even though you can succeed as a shorter player you have to have extreme physical gifts. It’s combat sports or golf or something for average and below average size men
 
Barteh said:
The Reyes one is actually the only fight where most people believe Jones should've lost. The Gus and the Thiago Santos fight are the ones that are often overstated.
if you can watch jones/reyes and think either guy was clearly better than the other, idk what to tell you.
 
