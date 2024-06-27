  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What's wrong with Jiri?

I hope this doesn't get me banned for bashing but wth is up with Jiri's statement about Alex using black magic to win the fight? He said it on Ariel's podcast and now doubled down on media day and challenged Alex to win the fight. So if he wins he beat Alex despite the magic spell and if he loses it is because Alex still cheated with magic spells...
This might have topped Tito's broken skull excuse.
Wtf is it? Is that a samurai cultural thing or is Jiri a little.... Nutty?

Having said all that. I can't dislike the guy. War Jiri.
 
My Oujia board told me in my most recent seance that that this fight would be a banger.
39123477-3f59-4357-9a69-5163a4a0764c_text.gif
 
You mean the Czech samurai who spends days in a dark room without food or water to train for himself for combat might not be mentally all there? Hard to believe, personally.

In all seriousness though, Czech people are very superstitious in general. It's not a big deal.
 
Jiri - if you are convinced "in his fights he uses spirits" you've already psychologically lost.
 
It wouldn't be the first time a fighter has done that. I'm trying to remember which fighter told a story about a (I think) Braziliaan fighter going to a shaman for that reason. I think a Dutch fighter said it.. @BoxerMaurits maybe you know? I think it was either Bas or Yvel.


Also, Pacquiao's mom...

84010342.gif


Izzy talking about doing juju



You mean the Czech samurai who spends days in a dark room without food or water to train for himself for combat might not be mentally all there? Hard to believe, personally.

In all seriousness though, Czech people are very superstitious in general. It's not a big deal.
I would be expecting tony levels of eccentricity but he was pretty normal, at least socially, until he said this
 
It wouldn't be the first time a fighter has done that. I'm trying to remember which figgter told a story about a (I think) Braziliaan fighter going to a shaman for that reason. I think a Dutch fighter said it.. @BoxerMaurits maybe you know?


Also, Pacquiao's mom...

84010342.gif


Izzy talking about doing juju

Maybe gyno is the price he pays.
 
It looks like Jiri has caught a case of TFS (Tony Ferguson Syndrome), but there is still hope. If he turns his chair backwards we know it is terminal.
 
