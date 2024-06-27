What's wrong with Jiri?

I hope this doesn't get me banned for bashing but wth is up with Jiri's statement about Alex using black magic to win the fight? He said it on Ariel's podcast and now doubled down on media day and challenged Alex to win the fight. So if he wins he beat Alex despite the magic spell and if he loses it is because Alex still cheated with magic spells...

This might have topped Tito's broken skull excuse.

Wtf is it? Is that a samurai cultural thing or is Jiri a little.... Nutty?



Having said all that. I can't dislike the guy. War Jiri.