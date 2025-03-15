  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

What's going on with Jiri and Jan?

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
817
Reaction score
576
Jiri recently said on Ariel podcast that he wants to fight straight for the title and will do whatever to catch Ankalaev... Recently, Jan appeared on the Ariel podcast and said he feels recovered now and will win his next fight, then fight Ankalev for the title, get his belt and have his revenge vs Alex Pereira...

But Ankalaev said something like "It was an honor sharing the cage with you, Alex, you are a great fighter and a great champion. Let's run it back anytime you want!!" ... Dana said he wants a rematch... Alex Pereira said he also wants the rematch, that he'll take some days off to rest, then rewatch the fight, study it and make adjustments...

So why are Jan and Jiri saying they'll fight Ankalaev next? Is Alex out of the picture?
 
They are saying it because they want a shot at the title (again), nothing deeper than that. In the UFC one can get a title shot by doing hard work on social media. Alex will get his rematch, no worries.
 
World eater said:
They are saying it because they want a shot at the title (again), nothing deeper than that. In the UFC one can get a title shot by doing hard work on social media. Alex will get his rematch, no worries.
Click to expand...
Yes, but maybe the UFC might think it's better for them to fight Ankalaev next, dunno. Perhaps there's a strong case for Jiri or Jan doing it, who knows.
 
It's not complicated. They wanna fight.

Preferably in Scandinavia in front of a wild crowd
 
Luffy said:
They didn't say simply want, but that they will.
Click to expand...
You've been watching MMA for at least 8 years and you still don't understand how fighters just say shit they want to do as if it's factual?
 
BigTruck said:
You've been watching MMA for at least 8 years and you still don't understand how fighters just say shit they want to do as if it's factual?
Click to expand...
Yes, but they wouldn't say that if they thought they had no chance of being next in line to face Ankalaev. In fact, I think many ppl want to see Jiri vs Ankalaev or Jan vs Ankalaev next.
 
Assuming Alex vs Ank 2 takes priority over everything else I'm gonna go ahead and assume if Jan beats Ulberg he will fight winner of Rountree vs Hill and Jiri will sit out until after Alex vs Ank 2. If Ank wins he fights him.. if Alex wins though, they run the trilogy and Jiri probably fights Rountree or Jan assuming they beat who they need to.
 
They are just throwing their hat in the table to drum up support for their cause
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
How much of a better grappler Magomed is compared to Jiri and Jan?
Replies
18
Views
554
Mynameisjeff
Mynameisjeff
Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,463
Messages
57,029,467
Members
175,505
Latest member
bjjmma123

Share this page

Back
Top