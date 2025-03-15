What's going on with Jiri and Jan?

Jiri recently said on Ariel podcast that he wants to fight straight for the title and will do whatever to catch Ankalaev... Recently, Jan appeared on the Ariel podcast and said he feels recovered now and will win his next fight, then fight Ankalev for the title, get his belt and have his revenge vs Alex Pereira...



But Ankalaev said something like "It was an honor sharing the cage with you, Alex, you are a great fighter and a great champion. Let's run it back anytime you want!!" ... Dana said he wants a rematch... Alex Pereira said he also wants the rematch, that he'll take some days off to rest, then rewatch the fight, study it and make adjustments...



So why are Jan and Jiri saying they'll fight Ankalaev next? Is Alex out of the picture?