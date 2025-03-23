Kowboy On Sherdog
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Jiri-Prochazka-Trades-Barbs-with-Magomed-Ankalaev-After-UFC-London-196466Advertisement
Prochazka has been plotting a title shot against Ankalaev since the Dagestani dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313 earlier this month. However, Ankalaev has another matchup in mind for Prochazka following UFC London.
Surging contender Carlos Ulberg defeated former champ Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision in the co-main event at UFC London on Saturday. Ankalaev suggested a matchup between “Black Jag” and Prochazka, calling the Czech “fake ninja” to mock his bushido lifestyle.
Prochazka called Ankalaev a “fraud champion” in response while questioning the integrity of his social media posts. “BJP” also said that he is willing go through other tests to fight Ankalaev, which means he isn’t exactly shying away from a potential fight against Ulberg.
“Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave? Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud champion,” Prochazka wrote on X. “Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, so let’s go for that.”
Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave ?
Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud Champion.
Like I said, I want your head.
If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, so Lets go for that ️ https://t.co/gNB2Frb5C1
— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) March 23, 2025
Ankalaev extended his unbeaten streak to 14 with his recent title win over Pereira. Meanwhile Prochazka has alternated wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Jamahal Hill with two title losses against Pereira in his last four. Ulberg is on an eigh- fight winning streak, including five finishes, since suffering his lone pro loss in his UFC debut in 2021.
