Media Jiri Prochazka Trades Barbs with Magomed Ankalaev After UFC London

r1045744_1296x729_16-9.jpg

Jiri Prochazka is eyeing a title shot against Magomed Ankalaev.

Prochazka has been plotting a title shot against Ankalaev since the Dagestani dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313 earlier this month. However, Ankalaev has another matchup in mind for Prochazka following UFC London.

Surging contender Carlos Ulberg defeated former champ Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision in the co-main event at UFC London on Saturday. Ankalaev suggested a matchup between “Black Jag” and Prochazka, calling the Czech “fake ninja” to mock his bushido lifestyle.

Prochazka called Ankalaev a “fraud champion” in response while questioning the integrity of his social media posts. “BJP” also said that he is willing go through other tests to fight Ankalaev, which means he isn’t exactly shying away from a potential fight against Ulberg.

“Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave? Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud champion,” Prochazka wrote on X. “Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, so let’s go for that.”

Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave ?
Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud Champion.

Like I said, I want your head.
If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, so Lets go for that ⚡https://t.co/gNB2Frb5C1

— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) March 23, 2025
Ankalaev extended his unbeaten streak to 14 with his recent title win over Pereira. Meanwhile Prochazka has alternated wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Jamahal Hill with two title losses against Pereira in his last four. Ulberg is on an eigh- fight winning streak, including five finishes, since suffering his lone pro loss in his UFC debut in 2021.



I'd actually really like to see Jiri vs Anaklaev, which I assume isn't a popular opinion. Still would favor Ankalaev, but i'm very interested to see how Jiri's unique stand up pressure would push him. I think Jiri matches up better with him, Than Jiri does against Alex. Alex's calf kick priority devastates Jiris heavy on the lead leg forward style. Getting his leg ate up set him up for alex's other kill shots. But Ank dosen't punish the lead leg quite as hard and is more inclined to entertain boxing.
 
Dorkman said:
I'd actually really like to see Jiri vs Anaklaev, which I assume isn't a popular opinion. Still would favor Ankalaev, but i'm very interested to see how Jiri's unique stand up pressure would push him. I think Jiri matches up better with him, Than Jiri does against Alex. Alex's calf kick priority devastates Jiris heavy on the lead leg forward style. Getting his leg ate up set him up for alex's other kill shots. But Ank dosen't punish the lead leg quite as hard and is more inclined to entertain boxing.
I agree, jiri will go for the kill more than Alex and make for a better fight
 
Dorkman said:
I'd actually really like to see Jiri vs Anaklaev, which I assume isn't a popular opinion. Still would favor Ankalaev, but i'm very interested to see how Jiri's unique stand up pressure would push him. I think Jiri matches up better with him, Than Jiri does against Alex. Alex's calf kick priority devastates Jiris heavy on the lead leg forward style. Getting his leg ate up set him up for alex's other kill shots. But Ank dosen't punish the lead leg quite as hard and is more inclined to entertain boxing.
I would watch jiri fight a broomstick. He's unquestionably one of the most exciting fighters of all time
 
Well we know Ank won't have Jiri backing up for 25 minutes. Ank will have to find other ways to slow the fight down, because Jiri will bring chaos. Ank could definitely still win and potentially catch him with counters, but it would be interesting.
 
Dorkman said:
I'd actually really like to see Jiri vs Anaklaev, which I assume isn't a popular opinion. Still would favor Ankalaev, but i'm very interested to see how Jiri's unique stand up pressure would push him. I think Jiri matches up better with him, Than Jiri does against Alex. Alex's calf kick priority devastates Jiris heavy on the lead leg forward style. Getting his leg ate up set him up for alex's other kill shots. But Ank dosen't punish the lead leg quite as hard and is more inclined to entertain boxing.
I'm down for it as well. Jiri always comes to throw down, so it should be a fun scrap.
 
Atleast Jiri will go in and trade hands with Ank, win or lose. Might do better than Pereira did.
 
