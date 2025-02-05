  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Jiri Prochazka Eyes Three Potential Opponents for Next UFC Appearance

Jiri Prochazka isn’t looking beyond the Top 3 contenders at light heavyweight for his next fight.

Jiri Prochazka Eyes Three Potential Opponents for Next UFC Appearance

Jiri Prochazka isn’t looking beyond the Top 3 contenders at light heavyweight for his next fight.
In an ideal world, Prochazka would like to fight for the title next. That will have to wait at least until Alex Pereira puts his light heavyweight crown on the line against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Prochazka is also willing to prove himself one more time if necessary. The Czech would like to fight either Pereira, Ankalaev or Jan Blachowicz in his next promotional appearance.

“I see three guys there who’s from Top 5 like [as a good] challenge for me,” Prochazka said on the "Overdogs with Mike Perry" podcast. “Because I don’t wait to fight other guys. There’s Alex, there is Ankalaev and third one is Jan Blachowicz. Because he showed a really nice performance against Alex too… This year I know I’m going to the top… Just give me an opponent and I want to show that I am the champion.”

👀Jiri Prochazka named the 3 fighters he wants to face next:

"Alex [Pereira], Ankalaev… and Jan Blachowicz because he showed a really nice performance against Alex."

🎥 @OverDogsPodcast ▫️ pic.twitter.com/uO3zP5gTz0

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 3, 2025
Blachowicz is one of only two UFC fighters to go the distance against Pereira, though the Pole ended up on the short side of a split decision in 2023. “Poatan” then went on to win the vacant title with a stoppage win over Prochazka. The Brazilian has since defended his title three times, which includes another stoppage win over Prochazka in their rematch last year. Meanwhile, Prochazka has alternated stoppage wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Jamahal Hill between his title losses.

Give him Jan, that fight needs to happen but we don't know where Jan is at this point, with his injuries, age and inactivity.

Alex is out of the question and Ankalaev is busy dealing with Alex as well.
 
If Jan beats Ulberg, I guess they will need someone to be at the top again with some wins real quick, so Jiri-Jan sounds as serviceable as you can.

If Alex beats Ank, especially strongly, then Jiri-Ank makes quite a bit of sense too. They can have a high profile fight without having much of an effect on "Let's get one of these guys back to a title fight quickly!"

I don't see any reason to do Jiri-Alex any time soon, even if Ank beats Alex.
 
I wouldn't advise fighting THREE opponents...
 
