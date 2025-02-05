Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 101,383
- Reaction score
- 173,222
Jiri Prochazka isn’t looking beyond the Top 3 contenders at light heavyweight for his next fight.
Jiri Prochazka Eyes Three Potential Opponents for Next UFC Appearance
Jiri Prochazka isn’t looking beyond the Top 3 contenders at light heavyweight for his next fight.
www.sherdog.com
In an ideal world, Prochazka would like to fight for the title next. That will have to wait at least until Alex Pereira puts his light heavyweight crown on the line against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Prochazka is also willing to prove himself one more time if necessary. The Czech would like to fight either Pereira, Ankalaev or Jan Blachowicz in his next promotional appearance.
“I see three guys there who’s from Top 5 like [as a good] challenge for me,” Prochazka said on the "Overdogs with Mike Perry" podcast. “Because I don’t wait to fight other guys. There’s Alex, there is Ankalaev and third one is Jan Blachowicz. Because he showed a really nice performance against Alex too… This year I know I’m going to the top… Just give me an opponent and I want to show that I am the champion.”
Jiri Prochazka named the 3 fighters he wants to face next:
"Alex [Pereira], Ankalaev… and Jan Blachowicz because he showed a really nice performance against Alex."
@OverDogsPodcast pic.twitter.com/uO3zP5gTz0
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 3, 2025
Blachowicz is one of only two UFC fighters to go the distance against Pereira, though the Pole ended up on the short side of a split decision in 2023. “Poatan” then went on to win the vacant title with a stoppage win over Prochazka. The Brazilian has since defended his title three times, which includes another stoppage win over Prochazka in their rematch last year. Meanwhile, Prochazka has alternated stoppage wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Jamahal Hill between his title losses.
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh