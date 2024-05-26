What is izzy biggest weakness that he needs to improve?

justmark said: I think he needs to be more aggressive. He is the best boxer in the ufc, but he just prefers to not use it and instead fights on the outside throwing leg kicks. I still think he beats strickland easily in a rematch. Click to expand...

Best boxer ? His boxing is his weakness. It's not good at all. Day 1 shit is learning some counters to the basic jab which he couldn't show against Strickland at all. Adding to that he looks much much worse when forced to engage instead of waiting to be the counter striker. Outside of tip tappy leg kick bullshit for points, that is.