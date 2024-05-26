What is izzy biggest weakness that he needs to improve?

J

justmark

White Belt
@White
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
14
Reaction score
29
I think he needs to be more aggressive. He is the best boxer in the ufc, but he just prefers to not use it and instead fights on the outside throwing leg kicks. I still think he beats strickland easily in a rematch.
 
I agree with ts, he should work towards controlling the fight and setting the pace rather than fighting at the pace his opponent dictates
 
He thinks he's better than he is and he's not tough compared to his composition.
 
Best boxer? Based on what fights? Also, what improvements has he shown since his loss to strickland that makes you think that a rematch would go differently? It wasn't like the first fight was a fluke win, he got beaten (outboxed especially) pillar to post.
 
justmark said:
I think he needs to be more aggressive. He is the best boxer in the ufc, but he just prefers to not use it and instead fights on the outside throwing leg kicks. I still think he beats strickland easily in a rematch.
Click to expand...
Best boxer ? His boxing is his weakness. It's not good at all. Day 1 shit is learning some counters to the basic jab which he couldn't show against Strickland at all. Adding to that he looks much much worse when forced to engage instead of waiting to be the counter striker. Outside of tip tappy leg kick bullshit for points, that is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Eugene Bateman Prefers Strickland Rematch for Izzy
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
2004 account
2004 account
Hog-train
Why Izzy can beat DDP
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
5K
rear-naked-poke
rear-naked-poke

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,946
Messages
55,595,694
Members
174,842
Latest member
memeticist

Share this page

Back
Top