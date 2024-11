Tom's in such a weird spot right now. When Jon ducks him into retirement and everyone finds out Stipe had a DNR order, the only fight Tom really has left in the top 10 is Gane and I think Aspinall grapplefucks him easily. He'll become the undisputed champ and have cleaned out the division with one defense.



If Tom is legit, which it appears so so far, he could end up ruling 265lbs for quite a while as he's still pretty young as far as HW's go. The UFC will have to find more good big men, everyone knows there aren't that many to start with, and the biggest fish in the pond is the one Dana let go.



There is no bigger payday for Tom than in the UFC, and if he's bound by the champion's clause Tom's locked in anyways. He'll have to start cleaning the HW top 10 a second go around, lmao.