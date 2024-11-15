  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Prediction: Jones and Pereira at LHW

After Stipe, Jones will have run into a dead end at HW. He recently gave Dana an ultimatum, 'Either you give me Alex for the HW title or I'm out'. Dana said no. Then Jon said, 'Well it doesn't have to be for the actual belt, it could be for the BMF belt or something'. Alex said No. So here are Jon's options after Stipe, assuming he wins: Retire, fight Tommy, say he'll fight Tommy but stall for another year, or return to LHW and fight Alex for the belt.

We know he's not going to fight Tom and he seems to be having some serious second thoughts about retiring. He could definitely try to squeeze another year of free attention from fans and haters alike by claiming to want to fight Tom but dragging it out over a 'money dispute' or such (until he is finally stripped). Remember he did that with Ngannou, so I wouldn't put it past him one bit.

The only remaining option is to move back to LHW and challenge Pereira for the LHW title. If he is successful, that would make him a three time LHW champ and it would help people forget his terrible and fraudulent 'HW run'. He could go out on top beating two or three generations of the best champions at LHW, and in their own weight class. He's already walking at 235 for Stipe so I'm sure he could make this move soon. I think this is definitely his best course of action.
 
As long as Jon Jones vacates the HW title after fighting Stipe, I respect whatever decision he makes with respect to his career. But if Jon Jones wants to keep the HW belt, he needs to be forced to fight Tom Aspinall, full stop.
 
Nah, if Jones doesn't retire on the weekend (99% sure he will), the fight will take place at HW and Aspinall will get screwed.
 
judging off his recent interviews it does not seem like he is ready to retire. he must be feeling pretty good going into this bout.
 
