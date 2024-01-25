News Vince McMahon resigns from TKO after sexual misconduct claims

UPDATE:




Original OP post:

In July 2021, the suit said, McMahon instructed Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE superstar that he was trying to re-sign. The suit didn’t name the professional wrestler, but described him as both a UFC fighter and WWE talent. People familiar with the matter identified the wrestler as Brock Lesnar, one of WWE’s biggest names.

Lesnar didn’t immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.

The suit said McMahon shared the explicit photos with the star and informed Grant that “he likes what he sees.” After the star agreed to a new WWE contract, McMahon texted Grant in August 2021 to say “that part of the deal was f—ing U.”

That December, McMahon gave Grant’s personal cellphone number to the WWE star, the lawsuit said. The wrestler asked her to send a video of herself urinating, the suit said, and after she did, he called her a “b—.” That same month, the suit said, the star expressed a desire to “set a play date,” but a snowstorm disrupted his travel plans.

Virtually Identical.
 
markys00 said:
Not sure why this is in the UFC threads, but I like it!!
Brock is a former UFC champion, and WWE and UFC are technically the same company. I included a title to make it UFC specific but the article has stuff like Vince taking a shit on her head
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Every guy is now googling Janel to find a picture.

Sounds like she was going to go through with it lol if it wasn't for that snow storm
This is what I've found
download (56).jpeg

And, at first I was shocked and skeptical, but basically all of the pics that came up were of this woman or women cut from a similar cloth.


Which makes the entire development that much more interesting, imo.
 
As a person who also thinks the elites are scum, this isn’t that out of left field!
 
Could be Bobby Lashley or Matt Riddle maybe. "UFC" and "MMA" are interchangeable to casuals, so them listing "UFC Star" doesn't necessarily mean it's a former UFC fighter (IMHO of course)
 
d2s said:
Could be Bobby Lashley or Matt Riddle maybe. "UFC" and "MMA" are interchangeable to casuals, so them listing "UFC Star" doesn't necessarily mean it's a former UFC fighter (IMHO of course)
"People familiar with the matter identified the wrestler as Brock Lesnar, one of WWE’s biggest names."
 
Well Don Frye used to say Lesnar would leave piss trails out to the cage, maybe it was more a fetish thing than him being terrified to get hit.
 
TorontoTO said:
Her picture is in the article.
I'd seen that pic, too, while on my Google mission, but it didn't fit the narrative of where I wanted things to go lol. I suppose it's an interesting narrative, anyhow. Makes you wonder how many women have gone through similar situations at WWE, and elsewhere. Not a good look.
 
