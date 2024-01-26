Crime Vince McMahon Accused Of Sex Trafficking

https://www.ringsidenews.com/2024/0...-janel-grant-in-trafficking-lawsuit-revealed/

https://archive.ph/JfgHu

A woman who received a payout from WWE boss Vince McMahon has accused McMahon, the company and a former executive of sex trafficking in a new lawsuitthat raises questions about the breadth of an internal company probe conducted by a law firm last year.



In July 2021, the suit said, McMahon instructed Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE superstar that he was trying to re-sign. The suit didn’t name the professional wrestler, but described him as both a UFC fighter and WWE talent. People familiar with the matter identified the wrestler as Brock Lesnar, one of WWE’s biggest names.
image-69.png
 
I'm not laughing about the situation but the idea of a 70-something Vince McMahon shitting on a girl's head immediately after sex and proudly proclaiming "DOOOOOOOOOOOOOKIE" is hilarious.
 
HereticBD said:
Read that in McMahon's voice. LOL.
I just knew he named the dildos after black wrestlers. "CHOCOLATE TITTIES!!!"
Another hilarious scenario is Johnny Ace wanting this girl to puke on him (because he's a weirdo) and Vince standing in the corner "SHE'S GONNA PUKE, SHE'S GONNA PUKE!!!"
 
syct23 said:
You should read the rest of them,

Vince is a naughty boy…
There's nothing so far about rape or trafficking. One of the texts is kinda damning to her claims.

MNQHBbc.jpeg


Apparently he stopped paying her hush money hence the lawsuit.
 
My Spot said:
There's nothing so far about rape or trafficking. One of the texts is kinda damning to her claims.

MNQHBbc.jpeg


Apparently he stopped paying her hush money hence the lawsuit.
Yup, in one of the last texts you could tell it started getting too much for her and she needed to put in a request for “time off” but Vince was still pushing the issue harder and harder and harder…
 
Vince is done. In the WWE moving forward he'll only be referred to in passing as a former owner. Endeavor Group already threw Vince under the bus in their public statement. Only a matter of time before he's officially removed from the company.

Strange part is Linda Mcmahons actions in this that led to the lawsuit and what she does currently. For this is the second sex trafficker Donald Trump has ties with.
 
syct23 said:
Yup, in one of the last texts you could tell it started getting too much for her and she needed to put in a request for “time off” but Vince was still pushing the issue harder and harder and harder…
Keep going...I'm almost at the finish line...
 
My Spot said:
There's nothing so far about rape or trafficking. One of the texts is kinda damning to her claims.

MNQHBbc.jpeg


Apparently he stopped paying her hush money hence the lawsuit.
It's kind of tragic that's she's having to play along with it just to keep her job. Imagine her going back home to her husband and he asks how her day went.

As an aside I worked with a colleague who's partner was from Peru. She told him that there is this thing called secretary Tuesday where secretaries have to sleep with their bosses to keep their jobs and they book into hotels on Tuesday. Maybe someone from Peru can call BS or confirm.
 
Basically she was OK with it as long as he paid her. He should have honored his agreement, we'd be none of wiser at how much of a degenerate he is. Now everything will get exposed and a jury gets to decide.
 
Renard said:
Basically she was OK with it as long as he paid her. He should have honored his agreement, we'd be none of wiser at how much of a degenerate he is. Now everything will get exposed and a jury gets to decide.
If someone says they'll give you 3 million for pooping on your head, you want that whole 3 million.
 
