Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Names Brock Lesnar

Vince is getting sued over sexual misconduct claims which could be a pretty big deal for TKO since Vince leveraged his way back in during the WWE and UFC merger.

One of the claims in the lawsuit is that Vince tried to get the women seeing him to create personalized sexual content for a WWE star and former UFC champ they were trying to resign (pretty clearly Brock Lesnar). The suit also claims Vince shared explicit photos of her with Lesnar, who hasn't commented or denied it yet.

There are more gnarly details and serious allegations in the lawsuit against both Vince and Lesnar.
 
So Vince wants to be Eskimo bros with Brock?

vince-vince-mcmahon.gif
 
Curious as to how this is going to play with his current contract. They certainly worked some kind of morality clause into it, but was that just for future indiscretions or is there are statute of limitations?
 
He was under contract af the time so it would be moot. I'd be curious if the UFC will ban Brock from the HOF or comment at all.
 
Not good to stop paying your hush money Vince; this is what can happen. Would he have agreed to 3 million if he hadn't done anything? Doubt it.

According to Khadeeja Safdar of the Wall Street Journal, Grant signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2022 under which she agreed to remain silent about her allegations and her relationship with McMahon in exchange for $3 million.

Grant alleges in her lawsuit that payments stopped after an initial $1 million payment, so she is seeking to void the agreement and is suing for unspecified damages.
 
Vince is undiagnosed, but I am proposing two provisional Y-code DSM 5 TR diagnosis; leaning towards #1:

1) Other Specified Paraphilic Disorder, Coprophilia (which is the use of feces for sexual excitement)- if coprophilia causes significant distress or impairment to the individual, or if it involves harm or risk of harm to others and does not fit into the other specifically named paraphilic disorders, it would be classified as such.

2) Elimination disorder, Encopresis- This involves repeated passage of feces into inappropriate places. Like enuresis, this behavior must occur at least once a month for at least three months and cause significant distress or impairment in important areas of functioning. Encopresis is often involuntary, and it may or may not be associated with constipation and overflow incontinence.
 
