Brock Lesnar facing the music

Brock Lesnar merchandise is being removed, and he is being removed from WWE posters. It looks like he will be pretty much fired from the WWE. The level of scandal is too high for advertisers. You have to wonder what would happen to the UFC if they were hit with this level of scandal. The parent company would likely fire Dana in such a situation, and any associated fighters.

Lesnar has been pulled from WWE 2K Supercard mobile games and his merchandise on WWE Shop was put on discount as Lesnar will be downplayed and potentially removed from WWE licensee content from now on. The company has no plans to use him on television.

Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/mm...S&cvid=41d0d70f5f274e46b7d849897fcedcf2&ei=20
 
Doesn't matter, he got the pee pictures in the end

brock-lesnar-wwe.gif
 
Nothing would happen, Dana is known publicly for domestic abuse and womanizing ring girls etc.

UFC market is not as ....
 
#UFC300 #BrocktoberInApril


All part of WWE/UFC rebranding,,,,my fams. Rock 🪨 will become President of WWE/USA 🤼‍♂️/🇺🇸, Vince to UFC, and Dana all in on the (styll) growing sport of #PowerSlap ✋ 💥, which it was consistently defies the odds by defeating Western music star Taylor Swift in #battle of social media viewings, despite being at massive disadvantaged position due to 1/100 of following count.

Truly an historical moment in combat sporting history,,,ahlie???

🐻💕 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👧👨‍👩‍👦👩‍👩‍👧👴👵
 
Dandy Chiggins said:
Nothing would happen, Dana is known publicly for domestic abuse and womanizing ring girls etc.

UFC market is not as ....
That's because those actions did not circulate in the media enough to displace advertisers, which is different than the situation with Brock and Vince. I'm sure ESPN would handle the UFC differently than they ever have before if something this bad were to happen.
 
Brock being erased from WWE only kills that future income, but being linked to the lawsuit will forever haunt him.
 
I feel Dana's got some stories with some people that would and would not surprise us. First time (and last) Shwaubi seemed to have the upper hand on Dana, when he mentioned about having info to leak to the world. First time Dana got quiet.

giphy.gif
 
nonoob said:
Brock being erased from WWE only kills that future income, but being linked to the lawsuit will forever haunt him.
Yeah, that's why you shouldn't let your dick run the show. Your little head has no real reasoning ability and can make consequential decisions.
 
Did I miss where he actually did anything?

Only thing I saw was Vince using the accused to make a "dirty" video to entice him to stay. Was it part of his demands? Did he even ask for it? Did he receive it? Or was he involved in any of other stuff.

Just asking for clarity not defending.
 
Last edited:
The accuser didn’t look to be in her mid 60’s; not sure Bork would be down with that.
 
i would not be surprised that he comes back at some point once the dust settles.
 
I was still hoping he would headline UFC 300 against Tom Aspinall.
 
svmr_db said:
Doesn't matter, he got the pee pictures in the end

brock-lesnar-wwe.gif
Maybe he can go to AEW and have a golden briefcase gimmick that he carries to the ring with him every week. Every episode, the announcers will ask:

"what does he have in that briefcase?"

"You don't think.....?"
 
