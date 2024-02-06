Brock Lesnar facing the music

Levi_
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2006
- Messages
- 10,914
- Reaction score
- 1,555
Brock Lesnar merchandise is being removed, and he is being removed from WWE posters. It looks like he will be pretty much fired from the WWE. The level of scandal is too high for advertisers. You have to wonder what would happen to the UFC if they were hit with this level of scandal. The parent company would likely fire Dana in such a situation, and any associated fighters.
Lesnar has been pulled from WWE 2K Supercard mobile games and his merchandise on WWE Shop was put on discount as Lesnar will be downplayed and potentially removed from WWE licensee content from now on. The company has no plans to use him on television.
Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/mm...S&cvid=41d0d70f5f274e46b7d849897fcedcf2&ei=20
Lesnar has been pulled from WWE 2K Supercard mobile games and his merchandise on WWE Shop was put on discount as Lesnar will be downplayed and potentially removed from WWE licensee content from now on. The company has no plans to use him on television.
Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/mm...S&cvid=41d0d70f5f274e46b7d849897fcedcf2&ei=20