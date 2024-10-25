News Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong CANCELLED

We got pump-faked by the UFC again Sherbros!

<DCrying>



"I am always ready, and right now I am waiting for an opponent, as Yadong declined to fight in December — I was told he is injured.

Merab, before my fight with Sandhagen, you said that if I beat him, I would deserve recognition. Now you have changed your position — decide who you are. All the fans and analysts are noticing how you are avoiding the fight. Championship is recognition, but you haven’t received it, and you know that perfectly well."

They always be leaking these fights, then we have to learn from someone like Faber it ain't signed, then eventually that it's not even happening....



They keep doing it and yet we can't help but keep trying to kick it lol.
 
This is good news :) Maybe Merab can stop ducking now :rolleyes:
 
Metal has already said he won’t fight again until March. They’ll probably find someone else for Umar.
 
Black9 said:
Looks like Merab overplayed his hand, he has to fight him now
Click to expand...
MMA fans are derranged, LMAO "Overplayed his hand"

What hand? WHAT PLAY? All he's done is win a title a month ago. How is this a bad thing for Merab, Like at all? It's actually amazing because should he choose to fight merab he can take the UFC to the cleaner, But It's not like that will headline the fox card.
 
It was a stay busy fight anyway, plus Song should get a more winnable fight.

Looks like Umar is going to pack it up for the rest of the season if he can't get a fight since the Champ is refusing to fight him and is instead angling for an O'Malley rematch.

Unless the UFC throw Rob Font in there in February? If there is a card or fight night at the end of February, that would be a 4 month turn around for Font. Not bad.

I dont see Chito or Henry getting it. Do they want to give Bautista a big fight after that performance against Aldo? Idk
 
Merab should be replacement and get smashed like he's destined to be by Umar. This fight was pretty dumb by the standard of wanting a competitive fight.
 
Gabe said:
Metal has already said he won’t fight again until March. They’ll probably find someone else for Umar.
Click to expand...
Unless he is fighting anyone else not named Umar , then he will fight in December /January
 
Dammmmmmn... Merab really might get stripped at this rate. How badly will he insist on ducking this fight? I can't see Dana taking Merab's side here in any fashion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
412
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
rstringer
News Merab already ducking Umar
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
AldoStillGoat
Merab will wipe the floor with Umar if they fight
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
fortheo
fortheo
K
Media O’Malley still believes McGregor is the face of the UFC. O’Malley lists who he has to beat to replace McGregor.
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
Krixes
Krixes
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
humdizzle
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,488
Messages
56,393,130
Members
175,196
Latest member
gotpan

Share this page

Back
Top