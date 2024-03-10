UFC Too political.

yaco787

Oct 28, 2017
64
17
The whole time last night the "show" kept sucking on Trump's balls and panning camera to him and his family.

THEN when they started talking about Celebrities and fighters they bring him up again and again and THEN they , IMO, disrespected the guy who will likely be the next Bantamweight Champ in Merab. They kept camera on him for like half a second before changing scene to a has been tool like Masvidal and a fake celebrity like Candace Owens of all ppl. Most ppl don't have any idea who she is. Maybe Trump is choosing her as VP choice or his daughter?

They also kept talking about these "you tube stars" and "Influencers" and showing them on screen. WTF!!!!

I suspect the bosses didn't want Merab in the scenes because they want to milk O'malley for all he is worth before Merab takes over.
I thought Merab was going to come into the ring after the fight since he was dressed up. They didn't even mention him really. And Anik kept bringing up Trump instead of possible future challengers.

Then they used the Undertakers entrance for Venom which i think was messed up too. Things like this is what makes ppl question the business end of fighting and how it can become "dirty" to where they think fight winners can be "set up".
 
Dude, human beings are political animals. I am always shocked when people ask for things to not be political. It simply is not possible.
 
I think you should boycott the UFC
And everything is too political, when i look at the twitter of some hollywood actors to see what are they doing, all i'm seeing is how Trump bad is
 
I don't see how anyone can issue with an undertaker theme song. Also had no issue with Colby using Kurt Angles song.
 
It's always a big deal if an ex president is at an event.

Your problem is that the only person going to the UFC is Trump.

Obama, Biden hell even Bush or Clinton. If they wanted to attend a UFC, they would get likely equal attention.

*well maybe not Biden right now...his popularity is in the shitter.
 
herpd807 said:
It's always a big deal if an ex president is at an event.

Your problem is that the only person going to the UFC is Trump.

Obama, Biden hell even Bush or Clinton. If they wanted to attend a UFC, they would get likely equal attention.
Biden would be looking for the exit for an hour
 
Last I checked the UFC will sales tix to Bush, Clinton, Obama, and even China Joe. If they show up, they too can have camera time.

TS your slip is showing.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
Like how I felt a couple years ago trying to watch football and having BLM trash shoved in my face the entire time
The guys that got pissed about that posted themselves burning Nike stuff right? What do you think TS should burn/shoot for the internet?
 
samuelsoncast said:
Biden would be looking for the exit for an hour
Biden would be too confused to be scared. They would use pull strings to make him clap at the right time to help him blend in.

