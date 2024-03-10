UFC Too political.

The whole time last night the "show" kept sucking on Trump's balls and panning camera to him and his family.



THEN when they started talking about Celebrities and fighters they bring him up again and again and THEN they , IMO, disrespected the guy who will likely be the next Bantamweight Champ in Merab. They kept camera on him for like half a second before changing scene to a has been tool like Masvidal and a fake celebrity like Candace Owens of all ppl. Most ppl don't have any idea who she is. Maybe Trump is choosing her as VP choice or his daughter?



They also kept talking about these "you tube stars" and "Influencers" and showing them on screen. WTF!!!!



I suspect the bosses didn't want Merab in the scenes because they want to milk O'malley for all he is worth before Merab takes over.

I thought Merab was going to come into the ring after the fight since he was dressed up. They didn't even mention him really. And Anik kept bringing up Trump instead of possible future challengers.



Then they used the Undertakers entrance for Venom which i think was messed up too. Things like this is what makes ppl question the business end of fighting and how it can become "dirty" to where they think fight winners can be "set up".