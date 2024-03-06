Odds Sean actually accepts to fight Merab if Chito pulls out?

Fatback96

Fatback96

Whatever the odds are on that, I’ll take it. There’s no way Sean is accepting a fight against Merab.

He’s been downplaying Merab as an “easier fight” than Topuria. He never once mentioned the fact that it’s a much more consequential fight than fighting Topuria.

If he fights Merab, he’s basic relying on a punchers chance for the title he has right now.

If he fights Topuria, he’s fighting for someone else’s title, so it has no consequences for him.

Basically what I’m saying is, he will not accept to fight Merab on short notice at 299 and probably not at all ever. He’ll just pretend like Merab doesn’t exist and instead try to get the Topuria fight, which will hold up both divisions for months and it’ll buy him time and hope Merab just fights another contender.
 
