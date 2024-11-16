I dont get why they didnt make this for interim title. You're making Shavkat fight for a number 1 contender spot when he was already the number 1 contender. Why even accept this fight then. Gonna knock off one of the rising unbeaten WW for basically nothing. And now Flyweight title is main event, ehh.



I understand in this situation there werent many good options but Shavkat/Garry main event for interim title would have made the most sense once Usman declined. Shit I probably would have rather seen Shavkat beat up Colby if you werent gonna make this for interim title.