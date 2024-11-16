Yes, Kai vs Pantoja has MOVED UP to main event and this is co-main as a title eliminator.Soon as the Paul vs Tyson fight ends...it says this is co-main though and no interim title fight. This is not main event. Did Pantoja vs. Asakura get moved up to the main event?
We shall see. I will remind you that Shavkat struggled quite a bit with the striking of Geoff Neal.Shavkat wins an easy one here imo
People have complained about interim titles for years and now when they dont do one the one fan of interim titles pops out? Or are there more?I dont get why they didnt make this for interim title. You're making Shavkat fight for a number 1 contender spot when he was already the number 1 contender. Why even accept this fight then. Gonna knock off one of the rising unbeaten WW for basically nothing. And now Flyweight title is main event, ehh.
I understand in this situation there werent many good options but Shavkat/Garry main event for interim title would have made the most sense once Usman declined. Shit I probably would have rather seen Shavkat beat up Colby if you werent gonna make this for interim title.