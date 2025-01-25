Pocahontas and Klobuchar already said that the IGs' job is supposed to be getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse throughout the federal government", and obviously they haven't done that, so time to drain the swamp.







Sen. Amy Klobuchar. D-Minn., noted that inspectors general are “critical to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the federal government.” The mass firings were “alarming,” she said.



“Inspectors general are charged with rooting out government waste, fraud, abuse, and preventing misconduct,” Warren posted on X.