Last night, Trump fired at least 14 Inspectors General that we know of so far. By federal law (5 USC 403), the President is required to give 30 days’ notice to Congress of any potential firing of an IG, which Trump did not do.
Inspectors General conduct independent and objective audits of DHS programs and operations with the mission to “Promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in DHS programs and operations. Prevent and detect waste, fraud and abuse”—all things Trump is supposed to be in favor of doing. According to Politico’s article, one of the two people briefed on the dismissals said the number is at least a dozen and includes inspectors general at the departments of State, Agriculture, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Labor and Defense, as well as the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Energy Corp., and the Environmental Protection Agency.
So why the termination? I think it’s obvious: to remove any independent, objective auditors and whistleblowers and replace them with loyalists who will never audit or blow the whistle on anything Trump does.
America would do well to wake the fuck up to what this administration is doing, and take needed corrective action before it’s too late.
Also, in before some idiot says “is this it” or some other meme nonsense.
