Law Trump violates federal law, purges IGs in the night

Time to impeach and remove already?

Last night, Trump fired at least 14 Inspectors General that we know of so far. By federal law (5 USC 403), the President is required to give 30 days’ notice to Congress of any potential firing of an IG, which Trump did not do.

Inspectors General conduct independent and objective audits of DHS programs and operations with the mission to “Promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in DHS programs and operations. Prevent and detect waste, fraud and abuse”—all things Trump is supposed to be in favor of doing. According to Politico’s article, one of the two people briefed on the dismissals said the number is at least a dozen and includes inspectors general at the departments of State, Agriculture, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Labor and Defense, as well as the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Energy Corp., and the Environmental Protection Agency.

So why the termination? I think it’s obvious: to remove any independent, objective auditors and whistleblowers and replace them with loyalists who will never audit or blow the whistle on anything Trump does.

America would do well to wake the fuck up to what this administration is doing, and take needed corrective action before it’s too late.

Also, in before some idiot says “is this it” or some other meme nonsense.

Trump uses mass firing to remove independent inspectors general at a series of agencies

The sweeping action removes oversight of his new administration. Some members of Congress are suggesting it violated federal oversight laws.
The past has shown that impeachment isn't enough. It's not even been a week and he's already moving forward with his Project "I have nothing to do with it" 2025 fascist bullshit. The US is rapidly running out of time to solve this problem before it's too late.
 
Inspectors General conduct independent and objective audits of DHS programs and operations with the mission to “Promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in DHS programs and operations. Prevent and detect waste, fraud and abuse”—all things Trump is supposed to be in favor of doing.
Well they failed at their mission so it's not surprising that they got fired. Government spending is inefficient, ineffective and fraught with waste, fraud and abuse.

The fact that the left is mad that Trump is getting rid of overpaid and underperforming government bureaucrats is just icing on the cake.

The man is killing it right now in his first week.
 
The past has shown that impeachment isn't enough. It's not even been a week and he's already moving forward with his Project "I have nothing to do with it" 2025 fascist bullshit. The US is rapidly running out of time to solve this problem before it's too late.
It is too late.
 
The past has shown that impeachment isn't enough. It's not even been a week and he's already moving forward with his Project "I have nothing to do with it" 2025 fascist bullshit. The US is rapidly running out of time to solve this problem before it's too late.
Completely agree. I should’ve been more specific about impeachment—I mean impeachment, removal from office, and being barred from ever holding public office again (whoch should have happened years ago honestly).
 
Keep it up TS with these threads. It’s obvious the Trump supporters cannot defend his actions lately. Already seeing the return of “tds” and “this is it”. Hopefully people wake up one day and put our country first. If Biden did even a quarter of these things their heads would explode from rage
 
I’ll file this one under “don’t care”. If this is what you want to hang your hat on then it must suck to be you. This is definitely not it.
 
The past has shown that impeachment isn't enough. It's not even been a week and he's already moving forward with his Project "I have nothing to do with it" 2025 fascist bullshit. The US is rapidly running out of time to solve this problem before it's too late.
What are you suggesting then. Sounds like you're calling for another assassination.
 
Well they failed at their mission so it's not surprising that they got fired. Government spending is inefficient, ineffective and fraught with waste, fraud and abuse.

The fact that the left is mad that Trump is getting rid of overpaid and underperforming government bureaucrats is just icing on the cake.

The man is killing it right now in his first week.
The only thing he’s killing is the Constitution and country.
If this really was the reason, Trump should’ve had no issue explaining that to Congress and following the federal laws we have in place regarding these terminations. Purges like this one, and Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre, are done in the middle of the night for one reason and that is to cover up corruption and criminality.

What we’re seeing now is exactly what we all warned would be coming. Trump already broke federal law regarding his presidential transition, and the pattern of lawbreaking continues. That’s what you get when you elect a convicted felon, I suppose.
 
This isn’t going to move the needle. Firing people is kind of his thing, nobody is going to care if they didn’t get the required notice or whatever.
 
Pocahontas and Klobuchar already said that the IGs' job is supposed to be getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse throughout the federal government", and obviously they haven't done that, so time to drain the swamp.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar. D-Minn., noted that inspectors general are “critical to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the federal government.” The mass firings were “alarming,” she said.

“Inspectors general are charged with rooting out government waste, fraud, abuse, and preventing misconduct,” Warren posted on X.
 
The only thing he’s killing is the Constitution and country.
If this really was the reason, Trump should’ve had no issue explaining that to Congress and following the federal laws we have in place regarding these terminations. Purges like this one, and Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre, are done in the middle of the night for one reason and that is to cover up corruption and criminality.

What we’re seeing now is exactly what we all warned would be coming. Trump already broke federal law regarding his presidential transition, and the pattern of lawbreaking continues. That’s what you get when you elect a convicted felon, I suppose.
Igs are responsible for rooting out corruption, waste, fraud and abuse in government? Wtf have they been doing? Sounds like an impossible job that effectively gives a pass to that with which its supposed to oppose.
 
I voted yes on impeachment just for the ridiculousness of it. There is nothing wrong with getting rid of corrupt and incompetent people.
 
