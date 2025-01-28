​

A Republican operative noted that stopping much of this federal assistance had long been a goal of the party — but the fact that Trump was taking it all on at once was notable.

“Some of this stuff has only been talked about at cocktail parties at the Heritage Foundation in jest,” a Republican operative said. “And they're actually doing it all.”

In an interview at the House Republicans’ issues conference at Trump National Doral, House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., defended Trump’s freeze on aid, arguing that it’s a way for Republicans to immediately stop spending they disagree with.

“I think they’re doing the right thing. They’re getting control of the situation," he said. "There’s a lot of money moving out right at the end of the Biden administration. That’s, you know, pretty typical. So I think they want to get control of that and make sure nothing’s moving along that they don’t agree with. And they’re well within their prerogative to do that."

It was unclear if the freeze would also affect funding for the 72 million people who received their health insurance through Medicaid, according to lawmakers and policy analysts. The federal government sends Medicaid funding directly to states, which then administer the program and pay doctors and hospitals for the care they provide.

“The memo is vague — Medicaid could be included,” said Brian Riedl, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has worked on budget issues for Republican lawmakers. "But it’s more likely that OMB is focusing on competitive grants, loans, and contracts to private organizations, businesses, and perhaps local governments, rather than formula grants to states where the recipients are further removed from Washington controls."

The memo said Social Security, Medicare and direct payments to individuals wouldn’t be included in the freeze.

Small businesses were also unclear on what the freeze would mean to the loans administered by the Small Business Administration.

“We’re hearing from members who are concerned, and unsure how this could impact existing loans or loans already in the pipeline,” Todd McCracken, president of the National Small Businesses Association, said in a statement.