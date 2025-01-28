WokeWarrior
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 1,196
- Reaction score
- 1,715
Legal battle looms as Trump orders a funding freeze during a review of federal loans and grants
Democrats are planning to fight President Donald Trump's efforts to pause federal grants and loans. The court battle will likely begin with a lawsuit from the New York attorney general.
apnews.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending.The funding freeze by the Republican administration could affect trillions of dollars and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted.“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” said a memo from Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.Democrats and independent organizations swiftly criticized the administration, describing its actions as capricious and illegal because Congress had already authorized the funding.
Vaeth wrote that “each agency must complete a comprehensive analysis of all of their Federal financial assistance programs to identify programs, projects, and activities that may be implicated by any of the President’s executive orders.”
Washington is a hub of spending that flows to various departments, local governments, nonprofits and contractors, and the memo has left countless people who are dependent on that money wondering how they will be affected.
The pause is the latest example of how Trump is harnessing his power over the federal system to advance his conservative goals. Unlike during his first term, when Trump and many members of his inner circle were unfamiliar with Washington, this time he’s reaching deep into the bureaucracy.
Trump's federal funding freeze creates widespread confusion
The Trump administration sent an 836-page spreadsheet overnight, asking federal agencies that provide financial assistance for details on a wide range of programs.
www.nbcnews.com
WASHINGTON — An abrupt freeze on nearly all federal grants and loans announced Monday night by President Donald Trump's administration has created widespread confusion across the government, Congress, state programs and non-profit organizations that rely on federal funding.
The Office of Management and Budget sent a vaguely worded two-page memo to all federal agencies Monday night directing them to "temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance."
The agency also sent an 836-page spreadsheet, obtained by NBC News, asking federal agencies that provide financial assistance for details on a range of programs, including:
OPM asked for the information to be submitted by Feb. 7.
- The federal Pell Grant program
- School meals for low-income students
- The WIC nutrition program for pregnant women and infants
- Wildfire preparedness for the Department of Interior
- The Medicare enrollment assistance program
- USAID foreign assistance
- Mine inspections
- A reintegration program for homeless veterans
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers scrambled to figure out what the funding freeze would mean for their constituents.
“The scope of what you are ordering is breathtaking, unprecedented, and will have devastating consequences across the country,” the Democratic leaders of the House and the Senate appropriations committees — Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. — wrote to OMB, going on to say that the pause is unconstitutional and unlawful.
At a press conference Tuesday morning, Murray said that the Senate Appropriations Committee had been trying to get in touch with the agencies to fully understand the impacts.
“This is a dagger at the heart of the average American family — in red states, in blue states, in cities, in suburbs, in rural areas. It is just outrageous,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Groups representing non-profit organizations and small businesses reached by NBC News said they were also struggling to figure out what the implications could be for their members, like those providing health care, housing and early childhood education.
“While we understand that this is an evolving story, this disruption, at best, will slow down Head Start agencies’ ability to pay hundreds of thousands of staff, contractors, and small businesses who support Head Start operations in every corner of the country,” Yasmina Vinci, executive director of the National Head Start Association, said. “At worst, this means that hundreds of thousands of families will not be able to depend on the critical services and likely will not be able to work."
The National Low Income Housing Coalition urged its members to call members of Congress to "push back against the Trump administration’s extreme order to withhold federal investments."
The OMB memo sent out Monday evening said the funding review would be related to "activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal."
A Republican operative noted that stopping much of this federal assistance had long been a goal of the party — but the fact that Trump was taking it all on at once was notable.
“Some of this stuff has only been talked about at cocktail parties at the Heritage Foundation in jest,” a Republican operative said. “And they're actually doing it all.”
In an interview at the House Republicans’ issues conference at Trump National Doral, House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., defended Trump’s freeze on aid, arguing that it’s a way for Republicans to immediately stop spending they disagree with.
“I think they’re doing the right thing. They’re getting control of the situation," he said. "There’s a lot of money moving out right at the end of the Biden administration. That’s, you know, pretty typical. So I think they want to get control of that and make sure nothing’s moving along that they don’t agree with. And they’re well within their prerogative to do that."
It was unclear if the freeze would also affect funding for the 72 million people who received their health insurance through Medicaid, according to lawmakers and policy analysts. The federal government sends Medicaid funding directly to states, which then administer the program and pay doctors and hospitals for the care they provide.
“The memo is vague — Medicaid could be included,” said Brian Riedl, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has worked on budget issues for Republican lawmakers. "But it’s more likely that OMB is focusing on competitive grants, loans, and contracts to private organizations, businesses, and perhaps local governments, rather than formula grants to states where the recipients are further removed from Washington controls."
The memo said Social Security, Medicare and direct payments to individuals wouldn’t be included in the freeze.
Small businesses were also unclear on what the freeze would mean to the loans administered by the Small Business Administration.
“We’re hearing from members who are concerned, and unsure how this could impact existing loans or loans already in the pipeline,” Todd McCracken, president of the National Small Businesses Association, said in a statement.