filthybliss said: Memes aside, why are you nonchalant about this?



He is promising to scrub out the waste but it is clear that he’s been offered plenty of generous handouts. Why is he targetting healthcare instead of his handouts first? Click to expand...

We’ll see if he does or not. DOGE runs until mid 2026 I believe. I’d imagine it’s going to come up and there will have to be some justification either from Musk..or Trump and OMB about it.Furthermore, There seems to be an agreement that Musk is going to do an unedited interview with Jon Stewart soon, and I’m almost positive that question will come up.It’s not something he’s going to be able to avoid for a year.I also don’t think the Tesla endowment and the reasons for it would be justified under the priorities of the Trump administration.Especially since other carmakers who are benefitting from the same grants for the same reason could ultimately see their funding cut. Since these are climate centric. I could see Trump’s OMB or Musk eventually going after that Tesla funding as a good will gesture, but we’ll see.I do support his SpaceX getting the investment and possibly more. I think they do good things.