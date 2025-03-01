  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Welfare Queen Musk has acquired $38 billion worth in federal handouts

Elon Musk is trying to slash US federal spending, but he has received more than $38 billion (€36.2 billion) in aid, funding and government orders over 20 years on behalf of his Tesla car company (nearly $15.7 billion) and his SpaceX aerospace company (around $22.6 billion). This is the amount determined by The Washington Post in a lengthy investigation published on Wednesday, February 26. Two-thirds of these sums have been pledged over the past five years. In 2024 alone, federal and local governments have pledged at least $6.3 billion to the tycoon's firms – a record, according to the American daily.

www.lemonde.fr

Elon Musk's empire has benefited from $38 billion in contracts and government aid

According to an investigation by 'The Washington Post,' his Tesla and SpaceX companies have been benefiting from large orders and tax credits from local states and the federal government for the past 20 years.
www.lemonde.fr www.lemonde.fr





Move the Tesla endowment over to Space X

Why do you hate Space?
 
This guy is a leech on the public. No matter how many billions he gets in tax cuts and government contracts, it will never be enough for him.Now he’s going after the elderly, the disabled, and orphaned children so he can pocket it in tax cuts for himself.It’s disgusting.
 
What kind of subsidies? Were they 'green' subsidies to fight 'climate change?'

Who thought those were a good idea? I didn't.
 
Memes aside, why are you nonchalant about this?

He is promising to scrub out the waste but it is clear that he’s been offered plenty of generous handouts. Why is he targetting healthcare instead of his handouts first?
 
The guy pays 11 billion/year in taxes.
 
He paid no federal income tax in 2018 lmao

In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, also paid no federal income taxes.
you can keep gaslighting eachother.

The guy is clearly compromised.

www.propublica.org

The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax

ProPublica has obtained a vast cache of IRS information showing how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing.
www.propublica.org www.propublica.org
 
I just googled it and it turns out there are more than one years. Fucking mind blown
 
FemBoy Musk wood get it and Grime can watch
 
We’ll see if he does or not. DOGE runs until mid 2026 I believe. I’d imagine it’s going to come up and there will have to be some justification either from Musk..or Trump and OMB about it.

Furthermore, There seems to be an agreement that Musk is going to do an unedited interview with Jon Stewart soon, and I’m almost positive that question will come up.

It’s not something he’s going to be able to avoid for a year.

I also don’t think the Tesla endowment and the reasons for it would be justified under the priorities of the Trump administration.

Especially since other carmakers who are benefitting from the same grants for the same reason could ultimately see their funding cut. Since these are climate centric. I could see Trump’s OMB or Musk eventually going after that Tesla funding as a good will gesture, but we’ll see.

I do support his SpaceX getting the investment and possibly more. I think they do good things.
 
Attempting to appeal to emotion by making a ham handed comparison isn't helping get your point across to anyone ts. Perhaps those lost in fear and hubris might find this approach appealing and perhaps anyone wont for conflict might react as you wish but let's acknowledge the difference between providing something of value then being incentivised or compensated via contracts and receiving money for being a lump or handicapped...

Or are you likening the corruption previously rampant in government with this scenario relating to Musk in thee OP and calling it welfare?
 
