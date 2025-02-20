  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Trump palms control of Independent Agencies and passes order declaring only president and AG can interpret US law for executive branch

Donald Trump is trying to extend his authority over government agencies that Congress made independent.

The president issued an executive order Tuesday ordering these agencies to first send any proposed regulations to the White House for review. It also gives Trump the power to block the agencies from using funds for anything that goes against what he wants, and requires agencies to accept the Justice Department and Trump’s interpretation of the law as binding.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday stating that only the “President and the Attorney General shall provide authoritative interpretations of the law for the executive branch.” The order covers all federal employees and agencies, including independent agencies operating under the executive branch of the US government. Historically, independent agencies exist outside the executive branch and are largely independent of presidential control.

The Trump administration stated the purpose of the order was to “ensur[e] that all federal agencies are accountable to the American people, as required by the Constitution.” According to the administration, Article II of the US Constitution vests this power in the president. They pointed to Article II, Clause 1, which states, “executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America,” to support this interpretation.

Trump signs order declaring only president and AG can interpret US law for executive branch

Bwagster said:
Liberals are a joke these days. I’ll just stand over here and laugh.
Yeah, the Republican president consolidating an unprecedented amount of power for himself is a huge own on the libtards.

I used to wonder how dictatorships form. But seeing MAGA’s apathy to Trump doing practically anything. I get it now, it’s like a religion. He can do no wrong, he knows what’s best for everyone so it’s ok for him to gut the system and mold all the power for himself. I guess he makes dumb people feel smart so in that regard, people really connect with him because he has a very limited vocabulary.
 
