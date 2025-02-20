filthybliss
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2024
- Messages
- 7,195
- Reaction score
- 14,297
Donald Trump is trying to extend his authority over government agencies that Congress made independent.
The president issued an executive order Tuesday ordering these agencies to first send any proposed regulations to the White House for review. It also gives Trump the power to block the agencies from using funds for anything that goes against what he wants, and requires agencies to accept the Justice Department and Trump’s interpretation of the law as binding.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday stating that only the “President and the Attorney General shall provide authoritative interpretations of the law for the executive branch.” The order covers all federal employees and agencies, including independent agencies operating under the executive branch of the US government. Historically, independent agencies exist outside the executive branch and are largely independent of presidential control.
The Trump administration stated the purpose of the order was to “ensur[e] that all federal agencies are accountable to the American people, as required by the Constitution.” According to the administration, Article II of the US Constitution vests this power in the president. They pointed to Article II, Clause 1, which states, “executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America,” to support this interpretation.
The president issued an executive order Tuesday ordering these agencies to first send any proposed regulations to the White House for review. It also gives Trump the power to block the agencies from using funds for anything that goes against what he wants, and requires agencies to accept the Justice Department and Trump’s interpretation of the law as binding.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday stating that only the “President and the Attorney General shall provide authoritative interpretations of the law for the executive branch.” The order covers all federal employees and agencies, including independent agencies operating under the executive branch of the US government. Historically, independent agencies exist outside the executive branch and are largely independent of presidential control.
The Trump administration stated the purpose of the order was to “ensur[e] that all federal agencies are accountable to the American people, as required by the Constitution.” According to the administration, Article II of the US Constitution vests this power in the president. They pointed to Article II, Clause 1, which states, “executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America,” to support this interpretation.
Trump signs order declaring only president and AG can interpret US law for executive branch
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday stating that only the 'President and the Attorney General shall provide authoritative interpretations of the law for the executive branch...
www.jurist.org