M3t4tr0n said: So why be so quiet about it? Why not say what it is and where they come from? They keep saying they are not a threat but how do they know? If they know then they should not keep the public in the dark. Click to expand...

Because we're literally in the middle of a fucking drones arms race with hostile nations constantly spying on everything we do or say.Could be training exercises, could be research, could be both or some combination, but is certainly not something to talk about or they just would. A lot of the sightings are also bullshit and literally anything that can be seen from the ground is being called a drone, in an area of the world with more objects in the air than pretty much anywhere else.