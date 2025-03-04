It's surreal watching this statement about the insane tarrifs trump is leveraging against Canada. Trudeau says here that Canadians don't want this and that the fentanyl crisis is just a legal pretext for doing it and not the real reason and that there is no reason that makes any sense.



He speaks directly as to how Trump is knocking down allies and befriending enemies instead.



Trudeau speaks about how they cooperated with every request from the United States in order to avoid this and Trump is going ahead with them anyway. He speaks of the tariffs they're going to Levy against the United States in response and that Trump is starting a needless and insane trade war.



I believe Trump is a traitor and a menace against the United States and must be stopped. It's hard to believe anybody can support him after this first few weeks of his administration.







This is going to cause inflation in the United States and hurt American producers of goods that we export to Canada. None of this is helping the economy.





Listen to the care and the measures that Canada is taking to protect its citizens from the harm this will cause and then compare that to the absolute nothing burger Trump is offering to American citizens for anything that he's causing. Canada's beefing up social services putting in measures to protect companies from hostile takeovers while Trump and his buddies plan to capitalize on those same problems to buy everything up.







