Houthis say children among 32 killed after US fighter jets bomb Yemen
The US raids come after Trump warned that ‘hell will rain down’ if Houthis attacked ships in the Red Sea.
www.aljazeera.com
US fighter jets have carried out a series of air raids across Yemen, killing at least 32 people after President Donald Trump warned the Houthi group not to attack ships passing through the Red Sea.
According to the latest statistics from the Houthi-run Health Ministry, at least 101 have been injured in the US air raids, said Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Al Attab reporting from Sanaa.
The US raids, the most significant military action since Trump’s return to power in January, came after Yemen’s Houthis threatened to resume raids on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s blockade on Gaza.
The US attacks, which began on Saturday and continued into the early hours of Sunday, on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as well as areas in Saada and al-Bayda killed 32 people and wounded 101, according to the ministry of health.
Earlier, spokesperson for the ministry of health Anis al-Asbahi said that most of the casualties were “children and women”.
The victims in Saada included four children and a woman. According to Yemeni media, US forces also launched attacks in the provinces of Hajjah, Marib, Dhamar, and Taiz.
The Houthi group warned that the strikes “will not pass without response”. The Houthi website slammed what it called “US-British aggression” and Washington’s “criminal brutality”
Trump’s threatsTrump, in a post on social media, promised to “use overwhelming lethal force” and ordered Iran to “immediately” cut its support.
“Your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don’t, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before,” the US president said in a statement on Truth Social, his social media site.
“I have ordered the US military today to launch a decisive and powerful military operation against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” he said, adding that Washington “will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective”.
Houthis claim attack on aircraft carrier after deadly US bombing of Yemen
The Houthis say more than 30 people killed and some 100 wounded in wave of US air attacks.
www.aljazeera.com
US shot down 11 Houthi drones: OfficialUS aircraft shot down 11 drones fired on Sunday by the Houthis, a US official claimed to Reuters.
The official said that the drones did not come close to the USS Harry S Truman, an aircraft carrier that the Houthis earlier said they had attacked.
The military also tracked a Houthi missile that the official said had failed in flight and splashed down into the sea.
The official added that the US took no action in response to the missile because it was not deemed a threat.
---
That didn't last long.
I don't actually know why anyone was pretending Trump was anti-war or anything, no US President can afford to be a pacifist, I'm actually kinda glad Trump isn't one.
But his MAGA base must be furious.