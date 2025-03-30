PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 5,938
- Reaction score
- 5,386
1700 have so far died
Trump has promised USA support
USAaid currently in shambles after cuts
Food and shelter mechanisms are still working but search and rescue methods are gone
President Donald Trump said that the US was going to help with the response to Southeast Asia's deadly earthquake.
But the effects of his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance through the US Agency for International Development and the State Department will likely be tested in any response to the first big natural disaster of his second term.
President Donald Trump said that the US was going to help with the response to Southeast Asia's deadly earthquake.
But the effects of his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance through the US Agency for International Development and the State Department will likely be tested in any response to the first big natural disaster of his second term.
Sarah Charles, a former senior USAID official who oversaw disaster-response teams and overall humanitarian work under the Biden administration, said the system was now "in shambles," without the people or resources to move quickly to pull out survivors from collapsed buildings and otherwise save lives.
A powerful quake shook Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday (local time), killing at least 150 people and burying others under the rubble of high-rises.
Asked about the quake by reporters in Washington, Trump said, "We’re going to be helping. We’ve already alerted the people. Yeah, it’s terrible what happened".
At the State Department, spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters the administration would use requests for assistance and reports from the region to shape its response to the quake.
"USAID has maintained a team of disaster experts with the capacity to respond if disaster strikes," Bruce said. "These expert teams provide immediate assistance, including food and safe drinking water, needed to save lives in the aftermath of a disaster."
Despite cuts, "there has been no impact on our ability to perform those duties", Bruce said.
But it was also Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a former associate of Elon Musk now in a senior position at USAID, Jeremy Lewin, notified staff and Congress they were firing most remaining USAID staffers and moving surviving agency programs under the State Department.
The Trump administration, working with Musk's teams, has gutted foreign assistance since Trump took office on January 20. Mass firings and forced leaves and thousands of abrupt contract terminations have thrown much of the global aid and development work into crisis, with US partners scrambling to fill the hole left by USAID and the billions of dollars owed for past work.
On Friday, the same day the earthquake hit, the Trump administration told Congress it would cut nearly all remaining jobs at USAID and shut the agency, closing all USAID missions worldwide.
Jeremy Konyndyk, the president of Refugees International and a former USAID official, called the move “a total abdication of decades of US leadership in the world”. He argued the firings would cut “the last remnants of the team that would have mobilised a USAID disaster response” to the earthquake.
This will be the first natural disaster to happen after President Donald Trump shut down America's international aid agency with potentially devastating consequences.
The impact in the aftermath of this earthquake is likely to be severe. Trump's decision to shut down the US Agency for International Development was already reported to have decimated US aid operations in Myanmar. Its global impact is hard to overstate. American aid had provided 40% of developmental aid worldwide.
Yesterday, Trump promised Myanmar aid for the earthquake. In reality, his administration has fired most of the people most experienced at organising that help and shut down the means to provide it.
Sarah Charles, a former senior USAID official who oversaw disaster-response teams and overall humanitarian work under the Biden administration, said the system was now "in shambles," without the people or resources to move quickly to pull out survivors from collapsed buildings and otherwise save lives.
Trump has promised USA support
USAaid currently in shambles after cuts
Food and shelter mechanisms are still working but search and rescue methods are gone
US will help in Asia quake; former official says the system is now in 'shambles'
A powerful quake shook Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, killing at least 150 people.
www.1news.co.nz
But the effects of his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance through the US Agency for International Development and the State Department will likely be tested in any response to the first big natural disaster of his second term.
President Donald Trump said that the US was going to help with the response to Southeast Asia's deadly earthquake.
But the effects of his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance through the US Agency for International Development and the State Department will likely be tested in any response to the first big natural disaster of his second term.
Sarah Charles, a former senior USAID official who oversaw disaster-response teams and overall humanitarian work under the Biden administration, said the system was now "in shambles," without the people or resources to move quickly to pull out survivors from collapsed buildings and otherwise save lives.
A powerful quake shook Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday (local time), killing at least 150 people and burying others under the rubble of high-rises.
Asked about the quake by reporters in Washington, Trump said, "We’re going to be helping. We’ve already alerted the people. Yeah, it’s terrible what happened".
At the State Department, spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters the administration would use requests for assistance and reports from the region to shape its response to the quake.
"USAID has maintained a team of disaster experts with the capacity to respond if disaster strikes," Bruce said. "These expert teams provide immediate assistance, including food and safe drinking water, needed to save lives in the aftermath of a disaster."
Despite cuts, "there has been no impact on our ability to perform those duties", Bruce said.
But it was also Friday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a former associate of Elon Musk now in a senior position at USAID, Jeremy Lewin, notified staff and Congress they were firing most remaining USAID staffers and moving surviving agency programs under the State Department.
The Trump administration, working with Musk's teams, has gutted foreign assistance since Trump took office on January 20. Mass firings and forced leaves and thousands of abrupt contract terminations have thrown much of the global aid and development work into crisis, with US partners scrambling to fill the hole left by USAID and the billions of dollars owed for past work.
Thousands are feared dead in Myanmar’s quake. Trump’s USAID cuts will cause even more unnecessary deaths
USAID accounted for a third of Myanmar’s foreign aid last year. Now, this funding is gone as the country grapples with a devastating earthquake.
theconversation.com
Foreign assistance has been compromisedWhile Min Aung Hlaing has gone farther than his predecessor in 2008 in asking for international help, US President Donald Trump’s actions have ensured that any aid will be far less effective than it would have been two months ago.
On Friday, the same day the earthquake hit, the Trump administration told Congress it would cut nearly all remaining jobs at USAID and shut the agency, closing all USAID missions worldwide.
Jeremy Konyndyk, the president of Refugees International and a former USAID official, called the move “a total abdication of decades of US leadership in the world”. He argued the firings would cut “the last remnants of the team that would have mobilised a USAID disaster response” to the earthquake.
This will be the first natural disaster to happen after President Donald Trump shut down America's international aid agency with potentially devastating consequences.
The impact in the aftermath of this earthquake is likely to be severe. Trump's decision to shut down the US Agency for International Development was already reported to have decimated US aid operations in Myanmar. Its global impact is hard to overstate. American aid had provided 40% of developmental aid worldwide.
Yesterday, Trump promised Myanmar aid for the earthquake. In reality, his administration has fired most of the people most experienced at organising that help and shut down the means to provide it.
The Myanmar quake is the first major disaster to suffer the brunt of Donald Trump's devastating cuts
The 7.7 magnitude earthquake is the first major disaster to suffer the brunt of Donald Trump's USAID cuts.
news.sky.com
Sarah Charles, a former senior USAID official who oversaw disaster-response teams and overall humanitarian work under the Biden administration, said the system was now "in shambles," without the people or resources to move quickly to pull out survivors from collapsed buildings and otherwise save lives.