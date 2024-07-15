Elections Trump picks JD Vance for VP

Do you like this Trump pick for VP?

  • Total voters
    32
Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
37,871
Reaction score
51,737
What say you sherbros of this decision?

Former President Trump has chosen Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate for the 2024 election, tapping the first-term Ohio senator and America First firebrand to join the Republican ticket.

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump cited Vance’s resume, including his service in the Marines, his degree from Yale Law School and his best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond,” Trump wrote.


“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump continued. “Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!”


Trump had informed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) on Monday that they were not going to join him on the ticket, leaving Vance as the obvious front-runner.


Vance has emerged in recent months as one of the most visible defenders of the former president. Allies have praised him as an articulate voice of the populist conservative movement who has built a strong personal relationship with Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., and Vance will likely be a fierce and willing attack dog in the bruising campaign to come.


The selection of Vance also comes at a critical moment in the election, just days after Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally in Butler, Pa. Trump has seized on the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as a moment to rally the base after the stunning turn of events.

 
I am not a Republican and voted yes because I believe this ticket is now even more beatable. Guy has horrible record on women’s rights and that will turn off many moderates and lefties. He also called Trump hitler before so you may have some infighting
 
Surprised it wasn't Rubio. He's a barefaced liar but he would destroy Kamala in a VP debate.
 
This is a good choice, though he was doing good in the senate. I wanted house rep Byron Donalds, but I found out today that if Trump were to pick another Floridian cannot run with him, well they can, but if they won FL, they would not get the electoral college votes

Seems like it has never legally been challenged, but seems pretty clear. Weird there was even talk of Rubio, and to a much lesser extent, Donalds, even being discussed lol

At the very start:

Twelfth Amendment​

Twelfth Amendment Explained

The Electors shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President, one of whom, at least, shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves;



But if an election turns out to be particularly close, the rule could potentially come into play. It almost did in the notoriously contentious election of 2000. When Texas Gov. George W. Bush chose Dick Cheney as his running mate on the Republican ticket, Cheney had been living and voting and paying taxes for five years in Texas. Shortly before the election, however, Cheney obtained a Wyoming driver’s license and put his Dallas home on the market. (He had a vacation home in Wyoming, which is the state he had formerly represented in the U.S. Congress.)

Good thing for him he did: The Bush-Cheney ticket ended up winning with 271 electoral votes—just a slim five-vote margin—over Al Gore and Joe Lieberman, a total they certainly wouldn’t have hit without Texas’ 32 votes.

www.history.com

Can the President and Vice President Be From the Same State? | HISTORY

A particular aspect of the Electoral College system has led to some confusion on this question.
www.history.com www.history.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
No idea who he is, but not at all surprised he bypassed everyone that ran against him.

(Assuming Vance didn't run really early or something that I don't know about of course)
 
Fox by the Sea said:
I don't know much about the guy but i was thinking a more strategic choice would have been a woman, since trump is notoriously bad with getting votes from women.
Click to expand...
He’s not winning in that department haha. I just wanna see more younger level heading towards the center politicians on both sides.
 
Misfit23 said:
Politicians are the worst of the us. I don't understand how anyone can idolize them. He flipflops just like anyone else when it suits him.

Click to expand...

human nature, the whole title of that video should read "he's an idiot, but im prepared to kiss his ass for 4 years in order to get a shot at the presidency"
 
Misfit23 said:
Politicians are the worst of the us. I don't understand how anyone can idolize them. He flipflops just like anyone else when it suits him.

Click to expand...

The only possible candidate who didn't slag him off to high heaven was the puppy murderer. Him, Scott, Rubio and Burgum all went to town on him in the past. The ass kissing of Scott turned my stomach though.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
I don't know much about the guy but i was thinking a more strategic choice would have been a woman, since trump is notoriously bad with getting votes from women.
Click to expand...
The kind of woman who will vote for a candidate just because their VP pick is a woman (see Biden/Harris in 2020) is almost never voting Republican to begin with.

Remember how that Sarah Palin pick backfired in 2008.
 
Don’t know him. Marine, steel working background and Yale? Seems pretty bright?
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
Siver! said:
No idea who he is, but not at all surprised he bypassed everyone that ran against him.

(Assuming Vance didn't run really early or something that I don't know about of course)
Click to expand...
And he's the closest sounding to Pence, maybe Trump didn't want to learn another name. Vance Pence.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CantCucktheTuck
Crime Impeachment filed for withholding aid to Israel. It’s (D)ifferent this time.
4 5 6
Replies
101
Views
3K
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,873
Messages
55,861,589
Members
174,969
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top