Fox by the Sea
What say you sherbros of this decision?
Former President Trump has chosen Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate for the 2024 election, tapping the first-term Ohio senator and America First firebrand to join the Republican ticket.
After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump cited Vance’s resume, including his service in the Marines, his degree from Yale Law School and his best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”
“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond,” Trump wrote.
“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump continued. “Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!”
Trump had informed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) on Monday that they were not going to join him on the ticket, leaving Vance as the obvious front-runner.
Vance has emerged in recent months as one of the most visible defenders of the former president. Allies have praised him as an articulate voice of the populist conservative movement who has built a strong personal relationship with Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., and Vance will likely be a fierce and willing attack dog in the bruising campaign to come.
The selection of Vance also comes at a critical moment in the election, just days after Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally in Butler, Pa. Trump has seized on the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as a moment to rally the base after the stunning turn of events.
