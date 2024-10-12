44nutman
Trump campaign worked with Musk’s X to keep leaked JD Vance file off platform
Journalist who published vetting document on Republican running mate was kicked off site formerly known as Twitter
www.theguardian.com
I am just here for the mental gymnastics from the Freeze Peach absolutists.
Who am I kidding, MAGA doggers avoid threads like this but will post hundreds of times in fake threads like 2000 Mules or Haitians eating cats and dogs.