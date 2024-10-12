Crime Trump campaign worked with Musk to keep JD Vance leaked file off X

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,835
Reaction score
27,556
www.theguardian.com

Trump campaign worked with Musk’s X to keep leaked JD Vance file off platform

Journalist who published vetting document on Republican running mate was kicked off site formerly known as Twitter
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

I am just here for the mental gymnastics from the Freeze Peach absolutists.
Who am I kidding, MAGA doggers avoid threads like this but will post hundreds of times in fake threads like 2000 Mules or Haitians eating cats and dogs.
 
crickets-crickets-chirping.gif
 
Lol at "leaked". You mean hacked by Iran? Was that not the exact justification twitter gave for blocking a 220 year old newspaper from the platform and stopping users from even DMing the story about the Biden family corruption that of course turned out wasn't "hacked" at all?
 
44nutman said:
www.theguardian.com

Trump campaign worked with Musk’s X to keep leaked JD Vance file off platform

Journalist who published vetting document on Republican running mate was kicked off site formerly known as Twitter
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

I am just here for the mental gymnastics from the Freeze Peach absolutists.
Who am I kidding, MAGA doggers avoid threads like this but will post hundreds of times in fake threads like 2000 Mules or Haitians eating cats and dogs.
Click to expand...

Great thread. How about including a link that isn't behind a pay wall or a synopsis of what exactly you're talking about?
 
  • Haha
Reactions: Cid
According to the article, they blocked links to it because they said it contained personal information about Vance, including his SS#. Is that not accurate? If that's true, wouldn't blocking it and banning the guy who posted it be the right thing to do?

It also says several media outlets have had access to the files and declined to publish them. Could there be a good reason? Why single out only X and Musk if numerous other outlets made the same decision?

I dunno who Ken Klippenstein is but a quick google says he's an ex investigative journalist for The Young Turks, so it's hardly a leap to say he might be suspect.
 
nostradumbass said:
Lol at "leaked". You mean hacked by Iran? Was that not the exact justification twitter gave for blocking a 220 year old newspaper from the platform and stopping users from even DMing the story about the Biden family corruption that of course turned out wasn't "hacked" at all?
Click to expand...
This. Information included his social security number, and other sensitive personal information. Unless I misunderstood it all along, I don't think Musk's "free speech absolutism" was ever genuinely absolutist in the sense that he wanted Twitter to be like Wikileaks where you could freely share information that would include, for example, blueprints of weapons of mass destruction, or the identity of spies in first world intelligence agencies; stuff that constitutes national security breaches.

This would appear to be more of the same. Bad faith distortions with intentionally disingenuous interpretations of his commitment to free speech as attempts to character assassinate Musk.

I don't care for Musk vomiting up the MAGA stuff nonstop every single day on his own platform, while also attending political rallies overtly advocating for one party's candidate, even his predecessor Posobiec didn't do that, nor have other CEOs of the major corporate tech companies the political right often assails, that's peak hypocrisy, but I find these petty snipes hurled at Musk even more obnoxious.
 
Bob Gray said:
According to the article, they blocked links to it because they said it contained personal information about Vance, including his SS#. Is that not accurate? If that's true, wouldn't blocking it and banning the guy who posted it be the right thing to do?

It also says several media outlets have had access to the files and declined to publish them. Could there be a good reason? Why single out only X and Musk if numerous other outlets made the same decision?

I dunno who Ken Klippenstein is but a quick google says he's an ex investigative journalist for The Young Turks, so it's hardly a leap to say he might be suspect.
Click to expand...

Klippenstein has gone of the deep end trying to make a name for himself to sell his substack. He used to be a decent natsec reporter with the Intercept. It's been clear since he left how much his editors have helped him focus.


All that is an aside though. I don't get these people still thinking Musk is some free speech absolutist despite his actions clearly being against that. And with that, it is weird seeing people who celebrated more censorship on social media have a problem with him banning someone for violating the ToS. I'm sure Musk is biased, but Klippenstein gave him a slam dunk reason to ban him by violating Twitter's letter of the law.

It's a non-story.
 
jrams said:
Klippenstein has gone of the deep end trying to make a name for himself to sell his substack. He used to be a decent natsec reporter with the Intercept. It's been clear since he left how much his editors have helped him focus.


All that is an aside though. I don't get these people still thinking Musk is some free speech absolutist despite his actions clearly being against that. And with that, it is weird seeing people who celebrated more censorship on social media have a problem with him banning someone for violating the ToS. I'm sure Musk is biased, but Klippenstein gave him a slam dunk reason to ban him by violating Twitter's letter of the law.

It's a non-story.
Click to expand...
Right, Musk is obviously in the tank for Trump. But I'm not really seeing why there wasnt a legitimate reason to block this material.
 
Madmick said:
This. Information included his social security number, and other sensitive personal information. Unless I misunderstood it all along, I don't think Musk's "free speech absolutism" was ever genuinely absolutist in the sense that he wanted Twitter to be like Wikileaks where you could freely share information that would include, for example, blueprints of weapons of mass destruction, or the identity of spies in first world intelligence agencies; stuff that constitutes national security breaches.

This would appear to be more of the same. Bad faith distortions with intentionally disingenuous interpretations of his commitment to free speech as attempts to character assassinate Musk.

I don't care for Musk vomiting up the MAGA stuff nonstop every single day on his own platform, while also attending political rallies overtly advocating for one party's candidate, even his predecessor Posobiec didn't do that, nor have other CEOs of the major corporate tech companies the political right often assails, that's peak hypocrisy, but I find these petty snipes hurled at Musk even more obnoxious.
Click to expand...
Bob Gray said:
According to the article, they blocked links to it because they said it contained personal information about Vance, including his SS#. Is that not accurate? If that's true, wouldn't blocking it and banning the guy who posted it be the right thing to do?

It also says several media outlets have had access to the files and declined to publish them. Could there be a good reason? Why single out only X and Musk if numerous other outlets made the same decision?

I dunno who Ken Klippenstein is but a quick google says he's an ex investigative journalist for The Young Turks, so it's hardly a leap to say he might be suspect.
Click to expand...

Yall are missing the point. Elon has a ultra-partisan standard when it comes to Freedom of Speech even when it goes to depths of doxxing. LibsOfTiktok is alive and well on there despite doxxing numerous people and influencing numerous domestic violence threats towards them and schools. It has lead to the death of a literal child....Not to mention, Trump posted Obama's address and it lead to an assasination attempt, yet Elon unbanned him.


www.al.com

Trump posted Obama’s home address the day an armed man was arrested there, feds say

Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
www.al.com www.al.com
 
filthybliss said:
Yall are missing the point. Musk has a ultra-partisan standard when it comes to Freedom of Speech even when it goes to depths of doxxing. LibsOfTiktok is alive and well on there despite doxxing numerous people and influencing numerous domestic violence threats towards them and schools. It has lead to the death of a literal child....

Click to expand...
I'm clearly not missing the point, and you clearly are a gullible person.

Obviously you didn't follow that story. Didn't turn out the way you would have assumed based on your partisan biases as it was covered with those headlines back in February-2024. That nonbinary student died of an OD.
 
filthybliss said:
Yall are missing the point. Elon has a ultra-partisan standard when it comes to Freedom of Speech even when it goes to depths of doxxing. LibsOfTiktok is alive and well on there despite doxxing numerous people and influencing numerous domestic violence threats towards them and schools. It has lead to the death of a literal child....Not to mention, Trump posted Obama's address and it lead to an assasination attempt, yet Elon unbanned him.


www.al.com

Trump posted Obama’s home address the day an armed man was arrested there, feds say

Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
www.al.com www.al.com
Click to expand...

Ken Klippenstein isn't banned on Twitter. So I don't see how that is different than unbanning others.

You are complaining that he unbanned Trump by posting an article saying he did something on a different platform.

What are you flailing about?
 
Another train wreck of a thread by TS where he gets completely bodied within the first few posts, with some small intermezzos by some other screeching brainwashed Russian bots.

Interesting how these always turn out the same.
 
Madmick said:
I'm clearly not missing the point, and you clearly are a gullible person.

Obviously you didn't follow that story. Didn't turn out the way you would have assumed based on your partisan biases as it was covered with those headlines back in February-2024. That nonbinary student died of an OD.
Click to expand...
Are you going to pretend that LibsOfTiktok had no role to play in the kid overdosing? Even if you want to give her that massive benefit of doubt when "In a podcast interview this week about the violence that follows her posts, Raichik smiled and said she’s proud of being called a stochastic terrorist — someone who inspires supporters to commit violence by demonizing a person or group. “Honestly, like, that makes me feel really important,” Raichik said”

Eitherway, I am "flailing" because of the hypocrisy here @jrams , LibsOfTiktok is doxing people still to this day with their whole ass addresses. The Vossier Doc had JD's address on it, why wasn't that document fair game if LibsOfTiktok's schtick is?
 
filthybliss said:
Are you going to pretend that LibsOfTiktok had no role to play in the kid overdosing? Even if you want to give her that massive benefit of doubt when "In a podcast interview this week about the violence that follows her posts, Raichik smiled and said she’s proud of being called a stochastic terrorist — someone who inspires supporters to commit violence by demonizing a person or group. “Honestly, like, that makes me feel really important,” Raichik said”

Eitherway, I am "flailing" because of the hypocrisy here @jrams , LibsOfTiktok is doxing people still to this day with their whole ass addresses. The Vossier Doc had JD's address on it, why wasn't that document fair game if LibsOfTiktok's schtick is?
Click to expand...
<LikeReally5>
 
filthybliss said:
Yall are missing the point. Elon has a ultra-partisan standard when it comes to Freedom of Speech even when it goes to depths of doxxing. LibsOfTiktok is alive and well on there despite doxxing numerous people and influencing numerous domestic violence threats towards them and schools. It has lead to the death of a literal child....Not to mention, Trump posted Obama's address and it lead to an assasination attempt, yet Elon unbanned him.


www.al.com

Trump posted Obama’s home address the day an armed man was arrested there, feds say

Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
www.al.com www.al.com
Click to expand...
Thank you!
 
filthybliss said:
Are you going to pretend that LibsOfTiktok had no role to play in the kid overdosing? Even if you want to give her that massive benefit of doubt when "In a podcast interview this week about the violence that follows her posts, Raichik smiled and said she’s proud of being called a stochastic terrorist — someone who inspires supporters to commit violence by demonizing a person or group. “Honestly, like, that makes me feel really important,” Raichik said”

Eitherway, I am "flailing" because of the hypocrisy here @jrams , LibsOfTiktok is doxing people still to this day with their whole ass addresses. The Vossier Doc had JD's address on it, why wasn't that document fair game if LibsOfTiktok's schtick is?
Click to expand...

You brought up two articles that have nothing to do with doxxing on Twitter complaining about someone getting temp-banned on Twitter for doxxing.

And now you post an article that literally doxxed someone to defend yourself.

Definition of flailing.
 
filthybliss said:
Yall are missing the point. Elon has a ultra-partisan standard when it comes to Freedom of Speech even when it goes to depths of doxxing. LibsOfTiktok is alive and well on there despite doxxing numerous people and influencing numerous domestic violence threats towards them and schools. It has lead to the death of a literal child....Not to mention, Trump posted Obama's address and it lead to an assasination attempt, yet Elon unbanned him.


www.al.com

Trump posted Obama’s home address the day an armed man was arrested there, feds say

Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
www.al.com www.al.com
Click to expand...
Also unbanned that vile piece of shit Alex Jones, who forced the parents of kids who were slaughtered to have to move, and even drove one to suicide.

This was after Elon wrote this:

resize


Even the part about his child ended up being a lie:
resize
 
No surprise. Elon is everything that the right accused George Soros of being. They don’t care now because the guy is representing their team and helping their guy win. They have no principles. Maybe that’s why they have a good chance at winning this election. Left is soft as shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,550
Messages
56,327,951
Members
175,166
Latest member
PaulCash

Share this page

Back
Top