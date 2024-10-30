Elections Biden pulls Hillary deplorables gaffe by calling Trump supporters trash

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,399
Reaction score
12,151
www.dailymail.co.uk

Biden calls Trump supporters 'garbage' evoking 'deplorables' insult

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief was responding to a speaker at the former president's Madison Square Garden rally comparing Puerto Rico to a 'floating island of garbage'.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

President Joe Biden overshadowed his vice president Kamala Harris' big 'closing' campaign plea by calling Donald Trump's supporters 'garbage' in an astonishing outburst.

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief's bombshell gaffe evoked memories of Hillary Clinton's infamous dismissal of Trump voters as 'deplorables' in 2016, which contributed to her shock loss.

It came as Harris was hoping to capture the nation's full attention with a carefully planned rally in front of the White House for 75,000 Democrats one week before Election Day.

Instead, Biden stepped on her moment by appearing to lash out at Trump's supporters in what Republicans lambasted as a 'disgusting' attack.

Trump himself seized on Biden's comment, saying it was 'worse' than what Clinton said eight years ago.

Biden later disputed that he had called Trump supporters 'garbage'. He said that by 'garbage' he meant 'hateful rhetoric' that had been on display at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

The president was weighing in after a pro-Trump comedian at that rally compared Puerto Rico to a 'floating island of garbage'.

Biden said: 'The only garbage I see floating out there is his (Trump's) supporters.'

He made the comment on a Zoom call organized by the advocacy group Voto Latino.

Biden told those on the call: 'And just the other day, a speaker at his (Trump's rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.

'Well, let me tell you something. I don't, I, I don't know the Puerto Rican that, that I know, or a Puerto Rico. Where I'm from, in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people.

'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, His, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been.'

When Biden's comment emerged Trump was at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was told about it by Republican senator Marco Rubio while still on stage.

Rubio said: 'We are not garbage, we are patriots, we love America.'

Trump recalled Clinton's 'deplorables' remark and told the crowd: 'Garbage, I think. is worse.'

He added: 'Please forgive him (Biden) because he knoweth not what he said.'

Trump's running mate J.D. Vance said of Biden's comment: 'This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There's no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.'



This makes you wonder if Biden is trying tank Kamala's campaign? Democrats do feel this way about half of the country but the president saying this is incredible.
 
Last edited:
I'm curious how wacky the left is going to get when Trump wins. Biden, Harris, both Obamas, H. Clinton, all terrible human beings for how they've been carrying on recently.
 
GOATmala has nothing to do with him.
 
You MAGA people are overreaching now, clearly in the transcript he says what the supporter SAID about puerto rico was trash.

It's literally in the whitehouse transcript and the full video:
www.whitehouse.gov

Remarks by President Biden on a Call with Voto Latino | The White House

6:53 P.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: (In progress) -- and your friendship. And thanks to everyone -- MS. TERESA: So, President -- THE PRESIDENT: -- at Voto
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov
 
I guess it comes down to whether he said “supporters” or “supporters’” (with an apostrophe after the s). In other words was he calling the supporters themselves garbage or was he referring to [their] garbage (ie their rhetoric). Unfortunately, there’s no way to determine from the spoken word if there was an apostrophe at the end of the word supporters so it’s open to interpretation.

“Curse you, English language!” - Biden, probably.
 
Black9 said:
You MAGA people are overreaching now, clearly in the transcript he says what the supporter SAID about puerto rico was trash.

It's literally in the whitehouse transcript and the full video:
www.whitehouse.gov

Remarks by President Biden on a Call with Voto Latino | The White House

6:53 P.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: (In progress) -- and your friendship. And thanks to everyone -- MS. TERESA: So, President -- THE PRESIDENT: -- at Voto
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov
Click to expand...

Biden seeks to clean up ‘garbage’ comment about Trump supporters denigrating Latinos

President Joe Biden on Tuesday tried to clean up comments he made earlier that sparked immediate backlash from many who interpreted them as referring to supporters of former President Donald Trump as “garbage.”

Speaking during a Voto Latino get out-the-vote call, Biden — in reaction to Trump’s offensive rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday — said, “And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico ‘a floating island of garbage.’ Well, let me tell you something … I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know… or Puerto Rico where I’m – in my home state of Delaware – they’re good, decent, honorable people.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, pausing for a moment before continuing. “His, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

Biden’s comments drew swift backlash online, with Republicans immediately connecting them to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 remark that half of Trump’s supporters were “deplorables.” Biden’s remarks came just as Vice President Kamala Harris was set to take the stage for a major rally in Washington, DC.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” Biden posted on X later that evening. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

When CNN asked for an explanation on the president’s comments, a White House spokesperson insisted that Biden had meant “supporter’s” rather than “supporters,” arguing that he had actually said this: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.

“The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as garbage,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

The White House is trying to explain and clean up this comment. Democrats have got to be banging their heads even though Biden was just saying the quiet part out loud.
 
Last edited:
Black9 said:
You MAGA people are overreaching now, clearly in the transcript he says what the supporter SAID about puerto rico was trash.

It's literally in the whitehouse transcript and the full video:
www.whitehouse.gov

Remarks by President Biden on a Call with Voto Latino | The White House

6:53 P.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: (In progress) -- and your friendship. And thanks to everyone -- MS. TERESA: So, President -- THE PRESIDENT: -- at Voto
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov
Click to expand...

<LikeReally5>



I think the better defense here is to argue it's true lol
 
Black9 said:
You MAGA people are overreaching now, clearly in the transcript he says what the supporter SAID about puerto rico was trash.

It's literally in the whitehouse transcript and the full video:
www.whitehouse.gov

Remarks by President Biden on a Call with Voto Latino | The White House

6:53 P.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: (In progress) -- and your friendship. And thanks to everyone -- MS. TERESA: So, President -- THE PRESIDENT: -- at Voto
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov
Click to expand...
Why don't you just say "who cares" instead of lying?
 
Obviously it's between "Supporter's" or "Supporters". In the transcript it's obvious what he meant he was talking about "demonizing people" was trash. Unlike Trump with Puerto Rico and "Enemy Within" he immediately made it clear what he meant and apologized.

The funniest part of this was you MAGA people were all up in arms saying "Stop being so offended about everything" just a day ago now you're twisting a story to be offended.
 
Gas121 said:
This really is turning into a circus. Point scoring from both sides. This feels more like a soap opera than an election. Embarrassing.
Click to expand...

100%. I think if I had to describe this election cycle, it'd be:

"ding-dongs cheering for a turbo narcissist Ex-President vs. turbo narcissists cheering for a milquetoast Vice-President".

<{outtahere}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jon!
International Biden Introduces Zalensky as 'President Putin' at NATO conference, Then Refers to 'Vice President Trump'
20 21 22
Replies
437
Views
13K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman
Jon!
International Election Interference: Iran Hacked Trump Campaign & Sent Details to Biden Associates Says FBI
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
ShadowRun
ShadowRun
Scerpi
Economy Biden imposed stiff Tariffs on China.... Like Trump had in place/Is Proposing.... And Kamala is condemning (What?)
Replies
9
Views
424
djacobox372
djacobox372

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,010
Messages
56,424,713
Members
175,214
Latest member
KamalaForever

Share this page

Back
Top