Biden calls Trump supporters 'garbage' evoking 'deplorables' insult The 81-year-old commander-in-chief was responding to a speaker at the former president's Madison Square Garden rally comparing Puerto Rico to a 'floating island of garbage'.

President Joe Biden overshadowed his vice president Kamala Harris' big 'closing' campaign plea by calling Donald Trump's supporters 'garbage' in an astonishing outburst.The 81-year-old commander-in-chief's bombshell gaffe evoked memories of Hillary Clinton's infamous dismissal of Trump voters as 'deplorables' in 2016, which contributed to her shock loss.It came as Harris was hoping to capture the nation's full attention with a carefully planned rally in front of the White House for 75,000 Democrats one week before Election Day.Instead, Biden stepped on her moment by appearing to lash out at Trump's supporters in what Republicans lambasted as a 'disgusting' attack.Trump himself seized on Biden's comment, saying it was 'worse' than what Clinton said eight years ago.Biden later disputed that he had called Trump supporters 'garbage'. He said that by 'garbage' he meant 'hateful rhetoric' that had been on display at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.The president was weighing in after a pro-Trump comedian at that rally compared Puerto Rico to a 'floating island of garbage'.Biden said: 'The only garbage I see floating out there is his (Trump's) supporters.'He made the comment on a Zoom call organized by the advocacy group Voto Latino.Biden told those on the call: 'And just the other day, a speaker at his (Trump's rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.'Well, let me tell you something. I don't, I, I don't know the Puerto Rican that, that I know, or a Puerto Rico. Where I'm from, in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people.'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, His, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been.'When Biden's comment emerged Trump was at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was told about it by Republican senator Marco Rubio while still on stage.Rubio said: 'We are not garbage, we are patriots, we love America.'Trump recalled Clinton's 'deplorables' remark and told the crowd: 'Garbage, I think. is worse.'He added: 'Please forgive him (Biden) because he knoweth not what he said.'Trump's running mate J.D. Vance said of Biden's comment: 'This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There's no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.'This makes you wonder if Biden is trying tank Kamala's campaign? Democrats do feel this way about half of the country but the president saying this is incredible.