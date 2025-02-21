  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections Obama Up...Trump Down... Biden Up...Trump Down!

Obama handed Trump a government that was a deporting machine, and Trump quickly bungled it and ended up deporting far less.

Biden then took that from Trump and ramped it way up, and now it is has been handed to Trump it is significantly down.

Is this like "Trump's Wall", and something he only cares about when campaigning and does not really care about anything but some theatrics after, like getting Magat seals to clap about Military Planes and shackles used to send people back to Columbia at 3 times the cost of what was already happening with them going back under Biden, on Commercial planes?

promo-1737584923583-videoSixteenByNine3000-v2.png


Trump deporting people at a slower rate than Biden's last year in office


Trump deported fewer people than Obama, Clinton or Bush, but more indiscriminately

 
@Rob Battisti you like to cosplay that you are not just a magat blind supporter despite your post history showing you constantly support any pro Trump position and do not support or mock those that show trumps weak areas, mistakes and down right laughable positions.

What is it in the above you dispute, or was that simply your 'must align with Trump' reflex kicking in?
 
<thisgonbegood>
 
Yeah the "open boarder" Dems narrative always confused me. They were deporting the fuck outta people. They just supported asylum programs.

Personally, I think the border issue has been so dumbed down that we just aren't looking at the actual problem anymore. It's all just surface level bs.
 
