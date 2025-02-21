ChosenOne
Obama handed Trump a government that was a deporting machine, and Trump quickly bungled it and ended up deporting far less.
Biden then took that from Trump and ramped it way up, and now it is has been handed to Trump it is significantly down.
Is this like "Trump's Wall", and something he only cares about when campaigning and does not really care about anything but some theatrics after, like getting Magat seals to clap about Military Planes and shackles used to send people back to Columbia at 3 times the cost of what was already happening with them going back under Biden, on Commercial planes?
