Seems like a real beaut:In May 2019, it was reported that Trump was considering pardoning several US military service members who had been charged with war crimes , including a veteran set to stand trial for shooting indiscriminately at civilians, hitting a girl and an elderly man, [28] as well as fatally stabbing a captured teenage Islamic State (ISIS) member while he was receiving medical treatment.and CNN later reported that Hegseth had for months sought to convince Trump to pardon these individuals. At the same time, Hegseth was discussing these cases on Fox News without disclosing that he had advised Trump to pardon them. [29] [30] In November 2019, Trump pardoned three service members accused or convicted of war crimes. Shortly before Trump announced his decision, Hegseth suggested that Trump was about to take "imminent action" in the cases. [31] [32]