HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 23,081
- Reaction score
- 40,479
"Fox News host Pete Hegseth will lead the nation’s military as the next Defense secretary, incoming President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in a surprise move that elevates an unorthodox candidate to one of the most prominent positions in American government. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," Trump said in a statement Tuesday night."