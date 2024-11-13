  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Law Trump picks Fox News host for Defense Secretary

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
23,081
Reaction score
40,479
"Fox News host Pete Hegseth will lead the nation’s military as the next Defense secretary, incoming President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in a surprise move that elevates an unorthodox candidate to one of the most prominent positions in American government. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," Trump said in a statement Tuesday night."
 
Seems like a real beaut:

In May 2019, it was reported that Trump was considering pardoning several US military service members who had been charged with war crimes, including a veteran set to stand trial for shooting indiscriminately at civilians, hitting a girl and an elderly man,[28] as well as fatally stabbing a captured teenage Islamic State (ISIS) member while he was receiving medical treatment. The Daily Beast and CNN later reported that Hegseth had for months sought to convince Trump to pardon these individuals. At the same time, Hegseth was discussing these cases on Fox News without disclosing that he had advised Trump to pardon them.[29][30] In November 2019, Trump pardoned three service members accused or convicted of war crimes. Shortly before Trump announced his decision, Hegseth suggested that Trump was about to take "imminent action" in the cases.[31][32]
 
The combat veteran with multiple bronze stars and an Ivy League education?

iu
 
Left all this out conviently:
Following graduation from Princeton in 2003, Hegseth joined Bear Stearns as an equity capital markets analyst and was also commissioned as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard.[11] In 2004 his unit was called to Guantánamo Bay, where he served as an Infantry platoon leader with the Minnesota Army National Guard. His unit was under the operational control of the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment 101st Airborne Division. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. Shortly after returning from Cuba, Hegseth volunteered to serve in Baghdad and Samarra, where he held the position of infantry platoon leader and, later in Samarra, as Civil–Military Operations Officer. During his time in Iraq, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and a second Army Commendation Medal.[12]

He returned to active duty in 2012 as a captain. He deployed to Afghanistan with the Minnesota Army National Guard and acted as a senior counterinsurgency instructor at the Counterinsurgency Training Center in Kabul.
 
Last edited:
Rygu said:
You mean 2x bronze star recipient, veterans' advocate, Ivy league educated and served in the military for 20 years including going to Iraq and Afghanistan?

Why did you leave all that out?
Click to expand...

Because leftists learn from the main stream media. Slant everything to favor their opinion, and leave out key details.
 
HOLA said:
"Fox News host Pete Hegseth will lead the nation’s military as the next Defense secretary, incoming President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in a surprise move that elevates an unorthodox candidate to one of the most prominent positions in American government. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," Trump said in a statement Tuesday night."
Click to expand...

You work for CNN? because this post is about as well researched as most of their stories these days.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Elections Fox News Poll: Harris and Trump Virtually Deadlocked - First time Harris support reaches 50%.
Replies
0
Views
300
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,038
Messages
56,494,172
Members
175,248
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top