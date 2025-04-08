Economy Trump Promises $1 Trillion Defense Budget

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledged a first ever $1 trillion defense budget proposal on Monday, a record sum for the military.

“COMING SOON: the first TRILLION dollar @DeptofDefense budget,” Hegseth posted from his personal account. “(PS: we intend to spend every taxpayer dollar wisely — on lethality and readiness).”

Where are all those DOGE folks who were swearing up and down that Trump was the president of peace and would reduce waste in defense spending?
 
So he really wants that war with Chyna eh? Does he really think Russia will help him in that war, lmao Putin will just back stab you guys as he gives 0 fucks about the west and dreams of russian empire
 
If we're going to war, whether it be China or Russia, better to be repared.

Also, this s a bad idea. Pentagon hasn't passed an audit n 7 years.
 
If there is one thing you can guarantee America will pay for it is for wars and proxy wars. Oddly enough, it's one of the few areas of government spending that both sides of the aisle (for the most part) want to stop paying for unless the Pentagon can pass an audit.

Too bad America has no desire to stop funding defense contractors and money laundering.
 
Fanu said:
So he really wants that war with Chyna eh? Does he really think Russia will help him in that war, lmao Putin will just back stab you guys as he gives 0 fucks about the west and dreams of russian empire
wat

Didn't this guy just say he wanted to talk to China and Russia about collectively lowering defense spending?
 
So the Don keeps doing things counter to what he said be was gonna do, eh? Its puzzling how his detractors keep get shit on anytime we bring up the inconsistencies.
 
