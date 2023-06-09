Elections Trump Indicted On 91 Counts

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Trump has been charged with seven counts in the indictment, according to another source familiar with the matter
The former president wrote on Truth Social that he had been informed by the Justice Department he was indicted and that he was “summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.”

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump wrote.

The special counsel declined to comment. The Justice Department is moving additional resources to Miami ahead of the expected appearance, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The federal indictment is the second time that Trump has been charged criminally this year. In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business.

But the indictment from the special counsel marks a new and more perilous legal phase for a former president, who is running for president again in 2024 while facing criminal charges in two jurisdictions – and with two additional investigations into his conduct still underway.

The charges against Trump come just seven months since Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as a special counsel after Trump announced he was running for president, in order to keep the investigation independent from the Biden Justice Department.

Now Trump will face federal charges from the special counsel at the same time that he is trying to unseat President Joe Biden in next year’s presidential election.

The White House declined to comment Thursday evening.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/08/poli...utm_content=2023-06-08T23:45:36&utm_term=link
 
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/87eafc38-d56b-4400-967e-6d33e8f89a59

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America
June 08, 2023

The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is "secured" by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.



I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!



This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make Americar Great Again!


Cool and maga in the house are now drafting legislation to end funding for the fbi ilamd doj immediately
We control the pocket books
Love it bring it on

Americans stand behined this president and God is much more powerful then democrats
 
Time real Americans to step up! If you really love this country you will donate your entire paycheck to help your favorite president with his mounting legal fees. Don't be a Marxist demoncrat! Donate now! By donating you agree to the charges to be recurring from now until the country is saved.
 
P4p Islam said:
Put the crackpipe down. Youre insayen.
Um congress allocates funding to the doj and the fbi..

Sorry that you don't understand that..

They are going to stop funding them immediately

That's just facts
 
Saye_mc said:
Cool and maga in the house are now drafting legislation to end funding for the fbi ilamd doj immediately
We control the pocket books
Love it bring it on

Americans stand behined this president and God is much more powerful then democrats
5d01296b240000511786384b.jpeg
 
DavidsGhost said:
Fact: Trump is the only president dumb enough to be indicted three times.


Deal wit it
Cool man..the country knows what's going on..this doesn't matter..it's a last ditch effort..

Truth is already here.

Can't hide it forever man
 
heloder said:
Lol you are so gotten to that you're actually telling yourself that Congress is going to stop funding the FBI.

<36>
No it's what Elliot just said.

That's what they are going to do.

Cut funding immediately
 
