usernamee said: Yeah it would be pretty stupid trying to Khabib someone for the first time in your life in a title fight lol. But I think a lot of people are not even thinking about the potential of Ilia scoring points and edging out rounds with takedowns. Maybe that's just the casuals I'm hearing on the dawg tho. Click to expand...

Yeah. Although with the new scoring, the round really has to be DEAD even for a late TD to matter. Used to be a guy could be a little behind in a round with the striking but hit a TD and have a minute of control time and steal the round. Not so much anymore.Ilia will have to measure if it's worth the energy expenditure. Esp because stuffed TD's look bad and use energy and Max is a pretty damn good counter grappler.