Would Josh Emmett have done worse to Holloway? I think so

Now we see that Holloway's chin has been cracked (dropped by Gaethje, KOd by Topuria)

I think Holloway got off easy fighting Topuria instead of Emmett after seeing what happened. Holloway has the record for most significant strikes absorbed, and you can't survive against Josh Emmett taking those shots all fight.

Also Max couldn't even survive 3 rounds vs Ilia while Emmett took him all 5 rounds and gave him some problems for a few rounds after Ilia started to feel his power, that just goes to show

I'd like to see this fight

giphy.gif

bb66dd230a58dc3b17cd7d7603d53496e410fb91.gifv

image.gif

giphy.gif
 
Max would have boxed his ears off, there are levels to this shit.
 
Max gets knocked out for the first time in his career by a hungry, talented young champ and now he could get knocked out by anyone that has knockout power?

Sherdog gonna Sherdog

<WhatItIs>
 
Just gotta say Emmett is a class act for not going after the corpses in front of him as silly as that may sound. A lot of self control.

With that said, I don't think so. Max outpoints him. You have to understand Ilia has extremely quick feet and great footwork, he landed those shots on Max in a way Emmett could not replicate.
 
Emmett could not get past Yair, Max is on another level even without the belt.
 
lol no max batters Emmett for 4 rounds. Topuria is on a different level in terms of boxing skills. Josh has amazing power though
 
I always believed a prime chad Mendes could have given Holloway problems
 
