Would Josh Emmett have done worse to Holloway? I think so

Now we see that Holloway's chin has been cracked (dropped by Gaethje, KOd by Topuria)I think Holloway got off easy fighting Topuria instead of Emmett after seeing what happened. Holloway has the record for most significant strikes absorbed, and you can't survive against Josh Emmett taking those shots all fight.Also Max couldn't even survive 3 rounds vs Ilia while Emmett took him all 5 rounds and gave him some problems for a few rounds after Ilia started to feel his power, that just goes to showI'd like to see this fight