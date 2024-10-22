Topuria's Resume

He's obviously a talented young fighter who lacks no confidence. He's an excellent offensive boxer & very good offensive grappler. But looking at his resume I'm not that impressed. Let's look at his wins:

-He beat Volk 3.5 months after Volk got brutally KO'd by Islam. If Volk's chin hadn't already been destroyed it's plausible that all 5 rounds resemble round 1 were Volk soundly picked Ilia apart.

-Beat 40 year-old Josh Emmett by decision, who has been finished in his prime by the likes of Yair & Stephens. Good win but nobody has ever considered Emmett elite.

-Smoked 1 dimensional lesser athletes like Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, & Bryce Mitchell. Solid wins but nowhere near the level of guys Holloway has fought the last 10 years.

-Struggled mightily with Jai Herbert, who hasn't hurt anyone before or since 10-8-ing the manlet Topuria.

-Barely beat Youseff Zelal, 29-28 via panic wrestling. Good win I guess.

He's young & ascending but I'm not sold on him being a near 3-1 favorite against a legend like Max.
 
He might just be getting started. Volk I mean we all know how good that win is. He beat Emmett like no one has, and we have to look forward as Holloway will be a huge win for him if he gets it done.
 
A little thin. Dunno how he avoided guys like yair, kattar, Arnold Allen, and max (until now). But he's champ now, so w/e. If he wins then he has lopes and then after that we'll see but those two wins would really solidify his resume.
 
TITS said:
Damn dude, you've posted this like 7 times in the last 30 minutes. Looks like Ilia's got you shook and rustled, my man.
Very true, no knock on Topuria and only time will tell but the Topuria fans are totally delusional about him imo. Maybe he's the next GOAT like they think but that remains to be seen, aside from Volk he hasn't faced the best competition and many guys look great until they finally fight somebody great, then they get beaten badly and sometimes never recover from the loss and go on a big losing streak.
 
flektarn said:
A little thin. Dunno how he avoided guys like yair, kattar, Arnold Allen, and max (until now). But he's champ now, so w/e. If he wins then he has lopes and then after that we'll see but those two wins would really solidify his resume.
His path to the title was no different than O'Malley, Islam, or Alex (at MW). Meanwhile, Belal and Merab had to basically run the gauntlet but still get no respect.
 
TITS said:
- Sends Holloway out of the cage with shit in his pants after he KO's him stiff in round 1.
Damn dude, you've posted this like 7 times in the last 30 minutes. Looks like Max's got you shook and rustled, my man.

You can do this with just about anybody. These thinly hidden hate threads are never impressive. Pretty sure the other posters who dislike Ilia, because they like Max or any other weird reason to dislike a fighter think this is thought out.
 
