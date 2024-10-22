Topuria's Resume

He's obviously a talented young fighter who lacks no confidence. He's an excellent offensive boxer & very good offensive grappler. But looking at his resume I'm not that impressed. Let's look at his wins:



-He beat Volk 3.5 months after Volk got brutally KO'd by Islam. If Volk's chin hadn't already been destroyed it's plausible that all 5 rounds resemble round 1 were Volk soundly picked Ilia apart.



-Beat 40 year-old Josh Emmett by decision, who has been finished in his prime by the likes of Yair & Stephens. Good win but nobody has ever considered Emmett elite.



-Smoked 1 dimensional lesser athletes like Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, & Bryce Mitchell. Solid wins but nowhere near the level of guys Holloway has fought the last 10 years.



-Struggled mightily with Jai Herbert, who hasn't hurt anyone before or since 10-8-ing the manlet Topuria.



-Barely beat Youseff Zelal, 29-28 via panic wrestling. Good win I guess.



He's young & ascending but I'm not sold on him being a near 3-1 favorite against a legend like Max.