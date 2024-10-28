Plz NO Topuria vs Volk 2

I don't know about everyone else but I'm sick and tired of title shots being given on any grounds other than recent fight history. So Volk is apparently being given a rematch just out of respect. The first fight actually wasn't close, controversial or anything. You could say Volk was coming off a KO loss but guess what now he's coming off 2 and doesn't get any younger. While there's really no doubt about Volk's standing in the grand scheme of things, no one would benefit from giving him rematches he honestly has no business being in. Volk already lacks a clear direction in his career, partly due to his own mistakes. Another brutal KO loss and 0-4 streak wouldn't do any favors to his legacy. I don't want Volk to become another Tony Ferguson, who started his losing streak at the very top and finished by losing to the likes of Pimblett and Green. Volk fans won't want to see another pointless KO loss. Topuria stands nothing to gain either. He already demolished Volk and should not waste his prime years on proving something that everyone knows already. Moreover, I see another easy high-profile finish would expose him to the risks of complacency. I wouldn't be against him going up in weight right now. But if he wants to cement his legacy let him fight someone like Evloev. Outside of that, there are virtually no interesting fights for him at 145. I don't think Sterling has any chance even if he beats Topuria. And Lopes is still too green for a title shot.



If Volk somehow wins, It would be a huge Cinderella story, but it would derail Topuria's career while not extending Volk's that much.