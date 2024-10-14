Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo

THE promo for the upcoming Max Vs Ilia fight. Enjoy.




UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway | “ The Matador & The Bull” | Extended Promo


Hello! Welcome to another Cage Culture UFC trailer! This one for UFC 308, Topuria vs Holloway. The undefeated new featherweight king Ilia Topuria looks to defend his title against the former champion, legend and now BMF champion on October 26 in Abu Dhabi. Both are coming off huge KO victories in their last fights so this fight couldn’t come at a better time. Topuria viciously knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 and seems to be one of the biggest superstars in the sport, and Holloway is coming off one of the best KO’s in history against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 with one second left. This explosive main event is guaranteed forewords and I can’t wait! I hope you enjoy the video, and let me know who you think wins in the comments!
.
Chapters:
0:00 Ilia Topuria
2:35 Max Holloway
5:07 UFC 308
.
Music By: Really Slow Motion & Giant Apes
 
For some reason they kicked it off with these images lololol
 
