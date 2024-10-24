PBP UFC 308 Topuria vs. Holloway Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 10/26 at 2pm ET

f4qdmGH.jpg




Main card (PPV 2pm ET / 11am PT)
145: Ilia Topuria (15-0) vs. Max Holloway (26-7)
185: Robert Whittaker (27-7) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (13-0)
205: Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1NC) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (14-4)
145: Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) vs. Dan Ige (18-8)
185: Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-3)





How To Watch UFC 308
www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 308

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will make its latest stop in the Middle East when it brings the Octagon back to the United Arab Emirates.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



UFC 308 ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
www.sherdog.com

UFC 308 ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 308 coverage will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



