Main card (PPV 2pm ET / 11am PT)
145: Ilia Topuria (15-0) vs. Max Holloway (26-7)
185: Robert Whittaker (27-7) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (13-0)
205: Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1NC) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (14-4)
145: Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) vs. Dan Ige (18-8)
185: Sharabutdin Magomedov (14-0) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-3)
How to Watch UFC 308
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will make its latest stop in the Middle East when it brings the Octagon back to the United Arab Emirates.
UFC 308 ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 308 coverage will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.
