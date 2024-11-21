  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Rumored Tom Aspinall: "In Negotiations" W/ UFC To Fight Jon Jones

jon-jones-trump-dance.gif
 
The UFC is contractually required to give Tom bout agreements. They are negotiating what dates he will be available and ready to go, so they can send these bout agreements to he and Jon.

Jon won't sign it. We know because he's already publicly told us so many times over.
 
I hope it happens, but as of now I seriously doubt it goes ahead.

Tom wants it, and I'm sure the UFC would love to put it together. I can just see Jon holding out for a fee they will never pay.

Jon has already strongly implied he won't fight Tom, that he's going to angle for the Poatan fight and he is happy to just walk away if the UFC won't give him what he wants.

UFC might offer him 7, 8, even 10 million to fight Tom. Jon demanded $30 mil to fight Ngannou and I think he's probably asking for a similar amount now.

"Fuck you money to where it won't sting win or lose" sounds like it's gonna be a lot higher than he's ever been paid to this point.
 
Tom just says that he's in negotiations, not that he's in negotiations for a fight with Jon Jones. We know he's not going to fight unless it's for the undisputed title, but Tom didn't say anything inconsistent with being in negotiations for a fight with someone else after Jon vacates or is stripped.
 
The UFC is contractually required to give Tom bout agreements. They are negotiating what dates he will be available and ready to go, so they can send these bout agreements to he and Jon.

Jon won't sign it. We know because he's already publicly told us so many times over.
This. Aspinall can be in all the "negotiations" he wants, we care about Jones´s side.
 
Don't blame Jones for avoiding Aspinall, he was never a true HW and is goat lhw. Yes think Jones loses if they fight now and am fan of both. If Jones does fight him and wins I would very impressed though.
 
I'm sure Dana wants this fight to happen. But I doubt the UFC will pay what Jon Jones wants for the fight.
 
Jon wants fuck you money. So UFC pays 10 mils or we don't see the fight. Simple.
Even the UFC will pay Jon $10M if that's all it takes to make this fight. More realistically it's at least $15M-$20M guaranteed before any PPV points (a higher base of PPV sales before points kick in could be part of the negotiated guarantee).
 
