Could be, or maybe Tommy Boy's just trying to play the YouTube game
Bro 100% sellin' oot fi clicks an' viewz dats y him nuh di HW champ clearly not focused like bro just put ur head down an' work nobody cyare
This. Aspinall can be in all the "negotiations" he wants, we care about Jones´s side.The UFC is contractually required to give Tom bout agreements. They are negotiating what dates he will be available and ready to go, so they can send these bout agreements to he and Jon.
Jon won't sign it. We know because he's already publicly told us so many times over.
He's saying he's headed for California, gonna hang out with those LA guys at the comedy clubsIs he trying to jerk off 2 dicks at once?
Even the UFC will pay Jon $10M if that's all it takes to make this fight. More realistically it's at least $15M-$20M guaranteed before any PPV points (a higher base of PPV sales before points kick in could be part of the negotiated guarantee).Jon wants fuck you money. So UFC pays 10 mils or we don't see the fight. Simple.