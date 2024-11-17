Tom Aspinall finished 5 of the top-10 HWs in less combined time than Jones finished Stipe

So when he landed the spin kick and Stipe crumbled and he said he wasn’t retiring deep down in your hating soul how did it feel? Help a sherbro savor the moment. I would do it for you
Just how good is Tom Aspinall?
Lets pretend your boy has a chanceIf Tom fights Jones the way he fought those other heavyweights he has a 20% chance of knocking Jones out and an 80% chance of gassing early and getting completely wrecked in utterly embarrassing fashion.
I'm not really Stipe fan, but as someone who believes in fairness, good for Jones. Amazingly no eye pokes. His previous victories have several asteriks beside of it due to PED use. So when he hid from the heavyweight division when N'Gannou was here and has repeatedly ducked Aspinall, how did it feel knowing he only had the courage to fight an over the hill Stipe in a fight no one wanted to see when he could have fought Aspinall? I think we know what you have been savoring. You may now proceed to get a towel and wipe what Jones left you off of your chin. You'll probably suck the towel dry since you are into savoring for others.
This is the problem in the logic of a Jones hater. You have seen nary a Jones fan talking about whipping old man Stipe as being this huge accomplishment yet if anything is positive said about simply he looked good you will go on a rant about his every perceived flaw that you have on speed dial. This is why I say his haters are superior fans. Man Jones has 10x good accolades than the screwups and I don't fixate even on his record stats like you do his bad stats. Literally and figuratively you are the bigger Jones fan than me and he is an A1 day one fighter for me
By injury, which he avenged in a minute when given the chance.Cool. Tom also lost a fight in 15 seconds.
If first round finishes were a guarantee of championships, Shane Carwin would be the GOAT.
And that is the problem with a Jones idolizer. You are so in love with him you let it blind you from the realities of truth which his "10x accolades" and "record stats" were built on a career of cheating and Dana White privilege. I rarely discuss Jones and if he did the right things there would be nothing negative anyone could say - the problem is he does the opposite of the right thing most of the time and is where he is at because he won most of his important fights on gear. He is where is at by taking a flawed path built on unethical behavior. If you are good with that more power to you, but it does not sit well for me which is not up for debate with a Jones idolizer such as yourself.