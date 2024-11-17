Tom Aspinall finished 5 of the top-10 HWs in less combined time than Jones finished Stipe

Mind Mine said: This is the problem in the logic of a Jones hater. You have seen nary a Jones fan talking about whipping old man Stipe as being this huge accomplishment yet if anything is positive said about simply he looked good you will go on a rant about his every perceived flaw that you have on speed dial. This is why I say his haters are superior fans. Man Jones has 10x good accolades than the screwups and I don’t fixate even on his record stats like you do his bad stats. Literally and figuratively you are the bigger Jones fan than me and he is an A1 day one fighter for me Click to expand...

And that is the problem with a Jones idolizer. You are so in love with him you let it blind you from the realities of truth which his “10x accolades” and “record stats” were built on a career of cheating and Dana White privilege. I rarely discuss Jones and if he did the right things there would be nothing negative anyone could say - the problem is he does the opposite of the right thing most of the time and is where he is at because he won most of his important fights on gear. He is where is at by taking a flawed path built on unethical behavior. If you are good with that more power to you, but it does not sit well for me which is not up for debate with a Jones idolizer such as yourself.Hopefully he will redeem himself by fighting Aspinal, win or lose he will earn some respect from me. The way he is talking that seems unlikely.You may go now.