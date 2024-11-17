  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Tom Aspinall finished 5 of the top-10 HWs in less combined time than Jones finished Stipe

If Tom fights Jones the way he fought those other heavyweights he has a 20% chance of knocking Jones out and an 80% chance of gassing early and getting completely wrecked in utterly embarrassing fashion.
 
Jones was criticized for not having quick finishing ability his whole career. It’s never been his thing
 
The Stipe that fought last night wouldn't have made it to the 40 second mark against Aspinall either.

Literal punching punching bag. Jon threw 120 strikes and landed 100 of them.

Tom takes guys out with the first clean punch he lands.
 
So when he landed the spin kick and Stipe crumbled and he said he wasn’t retiring deep down in your hating soul how did it feel? Help a sherbro savor the moment. I would do it for you
I’m not really Stipe fan, but as someone who believes in fairness, good for Jones. Amazingly no eye pokes. His previous victories have several asteriks beside of it due to PED use. So when he hid from the heavyweight division when N’Gannou was here and has repeatedly ducked Aspinall, how did it feel knowing he only had the courage to fight an over the hill Stipe in a fight no one wanted to see when he could have fought Aspinall? I think we know what you have been savoring. You may now proceed to get a towel and wipe what Jones left you off of your chin. You’ll probably suck the towel dry since you are into savoring for others.
 
Some will say this doesn’t mean anything which isn’t true. Now it doesn’t mean what some people think it does, it doesn’t mean Aspinall beats Jones. But it does mean he’s a level above most of the top of the division and it does mean he’s very dangerous. It also means Aspinall is clearly the guy that should be fighting for the belt next.
 
I’m not really Stipe fan, but as someone who believes in fairness, good for Jones. Amazingly no eye pokes. His previous victories have several asteriks beside of it due to PED use. So when he hid from the heavyweight division when N’Gannou was here and has repeatedly ducked Aspinall, how did it feel knowing he only had the courage to fight an over the hill Stipe in a fight no one wanted to see when he could have fought Aspinall? I think we know what you have been savoring. You may now proceed to get a towel and wipe what Jones left you off of your chin. You’ll probably suck the towel dry since you are into savoring for others.
This is the problem in the logic of a Jones hater. You have seen nary a Jones fan talking about whipping old man Stipe as being this huge accomplishment yet if anything is positive said about simply he looked good you will go on a rant about his every perceived flaw that you have on speed dial. This is why I say his haters are superior fans. Man Jones has 10x good accolades than the screwups and I don’t fixate even on his record stats like you do his bad stats. Literally and figuratively you are the bigger Jones fan than me and he is an A1 day one fighter for me
 
Styles make fights and historically British guys can't wrestle. Jones has been wrestling since he was a child.

Tom could maybe win but I favor Jones by a long shot
 
Cool. Tom also lost a fight in 15 seconds.

If first round finishes were a guarantee of championships, Shane Carwin would be the GOAT.
By injury, which he avenged in a minute when given the chance.

True, the speed doesn't determine skill level, but we also got people saying because Stipe lasted much longer than Gane, that suggests Stipe is still a top HW and a great win. It's just wrong all around
 
This is the problem in the logic of a Jones hater. You have seen nary a Jones fan talking about whipping old man Stipe as being this huge accomplishment yet if anything is positive said about simply he looked good you will go on a rant about his every perceived flaw that you have on speed dial. This is why I say his haters are superior fans. Man Jones has 10x good accolades than the screwups and I don’t fixate even on his record stats like you do his bad stats. Literally and figuratively you are the bigger Jones fan than me and he is an A1 day one fighter for me
And that is the problem with a Jones idolizer. You are so in love with him you let it blind you from the realities of truth which his “10x accolades” and “record stats” were built on a career of cheating and Dana White privilege. I rarely discuss Jones and if he did the right things there would be nothing negative anyone could say - the problem is he does the opposite of the right thing most of the time and is where he is at because he won most of his important fights on gear. He is where is at by taking a flawed path built on unethical behavior. If you are good with that more power to you, but it does not sit well for me which is not up for debate with a Jones idolizer such as yourself.

Hopefully he will redeem himself by fighting Aspinal, win or lose he will earn some respect from me. The way he is talking that seems unlikely.

You may go now.
 
