This is likely the last time we see izzy fight

If he loses, he has no real motivation or need to work his way back up for another title shot.

if he wins, he has cleared out the division, finishes as 3 time mw champion and has a claim to greatest mw of all time. The only thing that brings him back is getting an avenge fight with strckland.

I think either way we will see izzy drop the gloves tonight. He's burnt out and the sport has done no favors towards his mental health which he cherishes a lot.
 
I don't think it will be the last time, but I could see him taking an extended time off, which may be needed. Him getting a DUI, and appearing quite emotional are not great signs imo.

But if he wins, then all bets are off. I can see him going back into ultra cocky mode, which also might be what is needed to get him back on track.
 
Nah he will keep going

Win or lose he has a lot of big flights to do still. You guys are obsessed with retirement somehow
 
He if wins. He's not exactly going to turn around for Strickland in the late fall
 
I can see Izzy fighting for a long time. Once he slows down in MMA, basically unable to stop a takedown, I can see him successfully transitioning back into kickboxing or the new Karate league. In some ways, it might be best if he did it sooner. It would get some much needed eyeballs on those sports.

I feel like a broken record at times, but it blows my mind that those sports are not more popular in North America. Everyone on here loves the MMA matches that are really just KB matches.
 
Winner of this fight faces Strickland next. Already announced.

I don't think Izzy can deal with the backlash of leaving without avenging the Strickland loss, or at least in trying to.

Regardless, I see DDP beating Izzy today.
 
Say it ain't so.
He's too much fun. Hope he's still enjoying it and sticks around a little while. Still some great matchups ahead if he wants them. If he gets a KO tonight, maybe I'll upgrade to Sherdog Platinum again, to celebrate. He's single-handedly brought me some of the highest mma highs.
* If he looks as bad as he did in the Strickland fight then ya I'm ok with him hanging them up, because vintage Adesanya was not losing to guys like Dricus.
 
I'd imagine, knowing that Dana has dangled an African card under Driscus' nose if he wins, Adesanya would want to headline with a defence in China at least once before calling it a day
 
ArtardFiesta said:
If he loses, he has no real motivation or need to work his way back up for another title shot.

if he wins, he has cleared out the division, finishes as 3 time mw champion and has a claim to greatest mw of all time. The only thing that brings him back is getting an avenge fight with strckland.

I think either way we will see izzy drop the gloves tonight. He's burnt out and the sport has done no favors towards his mental health which he cherishes a lot.
No, he has no claim whatsoever to greatest MW of all time.

Saying that is just utter silliness and recency bias.

Anderson Silva is arguably greatest of all time - not just at middleweight. And Izzy could barely squeak out a decision against ancient Silva.

Izzy benefited from the weakest MW division ever, and probably would lose to prime Chris Weidman.
 
