This is likely the last time we see izzy fight

If he loses, he has no real motivation or need to work his way back up for another title shot.
if he wins, he has cleared out the division, finishes as 3 time mw champion and has a claim to greatest mw of all time. The only thing that brings him back is getting an avenge fight with strckland.
I think either way we will see izzy drop the gloves tonight. He's burnt out and the sport has done no favors towards his mental health which he cherishes a lot.
